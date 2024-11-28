Hindus Attack in Bangladesh: American singer Mary Millben slams arrest of ISKCON priest

American singer Mary Millben voiced worry about the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh and urged for global action against "extremists" targeting Hindus and minorities. She emphasised religious freedom and the protection of all believers worldwide.

Hindus Attack in Bangladesh: American singer Mary Millben slams arrest of ISKCON priest RBA
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 11:43 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

Mary Millben, an American musician, voiced worry on Wednesday over the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh and urged the world to confront the country's "extremists" who target Hindus and minorities. She emphasised the need to preserve religious freedom and the protection of all believers across the world. 

"The imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das and the continued attacks against Hindus and other minorities by extremists in Bangladesh must be addressed now by world leaders. We must preserve religious freedom, and the safety of all people of faith globally," Millben stated in a post on X.

A lawyer submitted a lawsuit on Wednesday requesting a ban on ISKCON in the nation, alleging it a "radical organisation" participating in actions aimed to incite communal strife, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

The petition in Bangladesh claims that ISKCON promotes religious activities with the intention of provoking sectarian conflict, forcing its views on traditional Hindu groups, and forcefully recruiting members from lower Hindu castes.

It has accused ISKCON of occupying Sanatan temples, evicting members of the Sanatan community, and committing communal violence against mosques. It has also accused ISKCON of "destabilising" the country and "collaborating with Indian media" to incite communal strife, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

Notably, on Tuesday, ISKCON Bangladesh released a statement condemning Chinmoy Krishna Das' detention and urging government officials to encourage peaceful coexistence.

"We express our serious concern and strongly denounce the recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson for the "Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jot," the statement read.

"We also condemn the subsequent violence and attacks against Sanatanis in various regions of Bangladesh. We urge the government authorities, to promote peaceful coexistence for the Sanatani community", the statement added.

