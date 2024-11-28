Lashkar terrorist Salman Rehman, wanted in Bengaluru terror conspiracy case, extradited from Rwanda

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) extradited Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Salman Rehman Khan from Rwanda in a breakthrough Bengaluru terror case. Accused of aiding terror activities, Khan’s extradition marks a critical step in India’s global fight against terrorism, with further investigations ongoing.

Lashkar terrorist Salman Rehman, wanted in Bengaluru terror conspiracy case, extradited from Rwanda vkp
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 1:42 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Interpol, has successfully extradited Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Salman Rehman Khan from Rwanda. This major operation marks a breakthrough in the investigation into the Bengaluru terror conspiracy case.

Salman Khan was wanted for his role in a high-profile case involving the radicalization of inmates at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. He is also accused of facilitating the supply of arms, ammunition, and explosives to further terror activities in the city. The case was first registered by Bengaluru City Police, which uncovered a significant arms cache at the prison. The items recovered included seven pistols, four hand grenades, one magazine, 45 live rounds, and four walkie-talkies.

Is Bengaluru haven for terrorists? Police arrest Pak citizen following ULFA terrorist's capture

The NIA had filed a case against Salman Khan in 2023 under charges of criminal conspiracy, membership in the Pakistan-based LeT, and offences related to the Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. Additionally, an FIR was lodged at Hebbal Police Station in Bengaluru for his involvement in supplying weapons for terror-related activities.

In August 2024, the CBI secured a Red Corner Notice (RCN) from Interpol against Salman Khan, which was circulated globally to track his movements. He was eventually located in Rwanda, where Interpol’s National Central Bureau in Kigali collaborated with Indian authorities to facilitate his return.

NIA arrests suspected terrorist working as security guard in Bengaluru; linked to Guwahati IED case

Salman Khan was brought back to India on November 28, 2024, by an NIA security team. His extradition was coordinated through the CBI’s Global Operations Centre and is being hailed as a significant achievement in the fight against terrorism.

Officials are now investigating Khan’s network and his role in other terror-related activities. His capture highlights India’s commitment to tracking and prosecuting terrorists across international borders.

 

