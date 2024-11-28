Black Friday sale 2024: From Flipkart to Samsung and more; Check out best deals

Black Friday arrives on November 29, 2024, offering massive discounts across various sectors. Tech giants like Samsung, retailers like Flipkart and Croma, and even luxury brands like Tata CLiQ are participating with price cuts on electronics, fashion, and more.

The "Black Friday" shopping fad, which originated in the United States and has spread around the world, gives customers steep discounts and frantic sales. On the Friday after Thanksgiving, it is often the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in the United States. It arrives on November 29, 2024, this year. Additionally, in order to attract millions of eager customers, businesses in the US, India, and other countries are planning to give affordable discounts. We examine a few of the deals that are offered in India.

1. Samsung Black Friday Sale With substantial price cuts on its high-end flagship handsets, tech giant Samsung has started its Black Friday sale in India. On November 23, the sale started. Along with its retail partners, Flipkart, Amazon, and other physical stores around India, it went live on Samsung's own website. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now discounted from its initial price of Rs 1,64,999 to Rs 1,44,999 as part of the Black Friday sale. In the meantime, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is now available for Rs 89,999 instead of Rs 1,09,999. With monthly installments as low as Rs. 2,500 for the Flip and Rs. 4,028 for the Fold, both models offer enticing 24-month free EMI options. Also Read | MASSIVE discounts on Samsung Galaxy devices this Black Friday – Save up to Rs 30,000!

The Jiomart Electronics Black Friday Sale offers clients a 10% instant discount up to Rs2000, full payment and EMI, and sitewide discounts (excluding groceries). The deal is available until November 29 and is only redeemable once per card. From November 28–December 1, 2024, Black Friday Croma Sale, you can get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs 4,000 on minimum transaction value of Rs. 15,000. The following brands are excluded: Xiaomi, TCL, OnePlus, Apple, and Nothing. Also Read | Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2024: iPhone 15 to Google Pixel 9; take a look at MASSSIVE discounts

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: One of the most striking deals is the iPhone 15, which will be offered for Rs 57,749, a substantial discount from its initial launch price of Rs 79,900. The price of the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max will decrease from Rs 1,59,999 to Rs 1,23,999, while the iPhone 15 Plus is expected to cost Rs 65,999. The Moto G85's effective pricing will drop to Rs 16,999 after a Rs 1,000 reduction for consumers looking for affordable solutions. Vivo's V30 Pro will be marked down from its original price of Rs 41,999 to Rs 33,999, while the Moto Edge 50 Pro will cost Rs 29,999. Customers on a tight budget may also anticipate the CMF Phone 1, which is anticipated to retail for at Rs 13,999.



Discounts will also be available on other products, such as the Moto Edge 50 Fusion, Vivo T3 Ultra, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Realme P1, Vivo T3, Realme 12X, and Moto Edge 50 Neo. The specifics of these promotions and other electronics sales should be made public shortly.

tata cliq

The much-anticipated yearly Black Friday Sale has been announced by Tata CLiQ Fashion, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette. Customers will have access to limited-time flash sales and unique discounts during the sale, which is scheduled from November 23 to December 2, 2024. Discounts vary from 25 to 45 percent off in the home sector, 50 percent off watches, 55 percent off jewelry, and 30 to 80 percent off branded apparel and footwear. Additionally, cosmetics is 15%–60% discount. Brands and products in the luxury category get discounts ranging from 30 to 70%. There is also a 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank, and American Express, and RBL Bank credit cards.

