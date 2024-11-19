Pavithra Gowda's daughter Kushi stuns in Pink saree, photos go viral

Pavithra Gowda's daughter, Kushi, looks stunning in a recent photoshoot. Netizens express disappointment over disabled comments.

Kushi, daughter of Kannada actress and celebrity fashion designer Pavithra Gowda, has done a new photoshoot.

Kushi Gowda, a popular person with 23,000 followers, recently posed for a photoshoot dressed in a pink silk saree, complemented by elegant makeup.

Sachin Makeover did Kushi's makeup. She wore a braid with hair accessories, bangles, and a traditional waist ornament.

The full-sleeved blouse and Kushi's smile enhance her look in the pink saree. She resembles her mother, Pavithra, in this saree.

It has been about 4 months since Pavithra Gowda went to Parappana Agrahara. Kushi often posts about missing her mother and considers her her best friend and role model.

Kushi Gowda is now running Red Carpet Designer Studio, which was previously managed by Pavithra Gowda. She keeps the social media page updated.

Sachin, the makeup artist, uploaded this video. Fans are disappointed that the comments section is turned off, expressing their desire to show support.

