Pavithra Gowda's daughter Kushi stuns in Pink saree, photos go viral

Pavithra Gowda's daughter, Kushi, looks stunning in a recent photoshoot. Netizens express disappointment over disabled comments.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 4:08 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

Kushi, daughter of Kannada actress and celebrity fashion designer Pavithra Gowda, has done a new photoshoot.

article_image2

Kushi Gowda, a popular person with 23,000 followers, recently posed for a photoshoot dressed in a pink silk saree, complemented by elegant makeup.

article_image3

Sachin Makeover did Kushi's makeup. She wore a braid with hair accessories, bangles, and a traditional waist ornament.

article_image4

The full-sleeved blouse and Kushi's smile enhance her look in the pink saree. She resembles her mother, Pavithra, in this saree.

article_image5

It has been about 4 months since Pavithra Gowda went to Parappana Agrahara. Kushi often posts about missing her mother and considers her her best friend and role model.

article_image6

Kushi Gowda is now running Red Carpet Designer Studio, which was previously managed by Pavithra Gowda. She keeps the social media page updated.

article_image7

Sachin, the makeup artist, uploaded this video. Fans are disappointed that the comments section is turned off, expressing their desire to show support.

