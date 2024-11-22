Rukmini Vasanth stuns in Modern and Traditional wear

Kannada cinema's current crush is Rukmini Vasanth. This beauty looks stunning in both sarees and modern dresses. Which look of Rukmini Vasanth do you prefer?

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 4:03 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

Rukmini Vasanth, who won the hearts of Kannadigas with the movie Sapthasagaradache Ello, played the role of Priya brilliantly.

article_image2

People are already captivated by Rukmini's simplicity and beauty. Her innocent smile and expressive eyes have won hearts.

article_image3

This beauty has become closer to Kannadigas by acting in Bhairathi Ranagal and Bagheera, playing a doctor in both.

article_image4

Rukmini Vasanth is known as the 'Sacrifice Queen' of Kannada cinema, often playing selfless characters.

article_image5

In her four films, Rukmini's character doesn't end up with the hero, leading to her 'Sacrifice Queen' title on social media.

article_image6

Rukmini Vasanth, active on social media, often seen in sarees, also confidently rocks modern dresses with style.

article_image7

Rukmini has been busy with film promotions, sharing photos of herself in sarees, gowns, and other dresses.

article_image8

Whether in a saree or a modern dress, Rukmini looks incredibly beautiful. Which look of hers do you like?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on ATG

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support' dmn

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support'

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on RBA

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on

Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money? Read audience review RBA

Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money?

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film RBA

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film

Recent Stories

6 Amazing benefits of rice water: From hair care to skin glow NTI

6 Amazing benefits of rice water: From hair care to skin glow

2025 Predictions: Baba Vang predicts 5 zodiac signs who will become rich next year RBA

2025 Predictions: Baba Vang predicts 5 zodiac signs who will become rich next year

Cracked heels in Winter? Check these tips for smooth heels ATG

Cracked heels in Winter? Check these tips for smooth heels

Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: 10 Bollywood stars who dumped partners after achieving fame vkp

Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: 10 Bollywood stars who dumped partners after achieving fame

When Somy Ali accused Aishwarya Rai for her breakup with Salman Khan RBA

When Somy Ali accused Aishwarya Rai for her breakup with Salman Khan

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon