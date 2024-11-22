Rukmini Vasanth stuns in Modern and Traditional wear

Kannada cinema's current crush is Rukmini Vasanth. This beauty looks stunning in both sarees and modern dresses. Which look of Rukmini Vasanth do you prefer?

Rukmini Vasanth, who won the hearts of Kannadigas with the movie Sapthasagaradache Ello, played the role of Priya brilliantly.

People are already captivated by Rukmini's simplicity and beauty. Her innocent smile and expressive eyes have won hearts.

This beauty has become closer to Kannadigas by acting in Bhairathi Ranagal and Bagheera, playing a doctor in both.

Rukmini Vasanth is known as the 'Sacrifice Queen' of Kannada cinema, often playing selfless characters.

In her four films, Rukmini's character doesn't end up with the hero, leading to her 'Sacrifice Queen' title on social media.

Rukmini Vasanth, active on social media, often seen in sarees, also confidently rocks modern dresses with style.

Rukmini has been busy with film promotions, sharing photos of herself in sarees, gowns, and other dresses.

Whether in a saree or a modern dress, Rukmini looks incredibly beautiful. Which look of hers do you like?

Latest Videos