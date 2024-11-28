Pushpa actor Sritej accused of cheating by live-in partner; Read on

Tollywood actor Sritej, known for films like Pushpa: The Rise and Lakshmi's NTR, faces legal trouble following a complaint from his live-in partner. She alleged he deceived her with false promises of marriage. A cheating case has been registered, with investigations underway into the accusations

Tollywood actor Sritej, known for his roles in films such as Pushpa: The Rise and Lakshmi's NTR, is facing legal action after his live-in partner lodged a complaint at the Kukatpally police station. The 37-year-old woman accused the 38-year-old actor of deceiving her by making false promises of marriage while maintaining a physical relationship with her. Based on her statement, the police registered a case against Sritej under sections BNS 69, 115(2), and 318(2).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reports indicate that the woman had been in a relationship with Sritej for over a year, during which he allegedly assured her of marriage. However, as per the complaint, Sritej began avoiding her from April onwards. Initially, she filed a cheating case at the Kukatpally police station, prompting an investigation by the police, who have since concluded their inquiry and filed charges against the actor.

On Monday, the woman submitted another complaint, this time at the Gachibowli police station. This led to the issuance of a zero FIR, which was later transferred back to the Kukatpally police station. Following this, a fresh case was registered, and investigations into the allegations are ongoing.

Sritej’s Career Highlights

Sritej gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Nara Chandrababu Naidu in Ram Gopal Varma's Lakshmi's NTR. He also played the role of Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy in NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu, which starred Nandamuri Balakrishna. Apart from these, his notable works include films like Dhamaka, Vangaveeti, Ravanasura, and Mangalavaaram. Additionally, Sritej has been featured in several web series, including Parampara, 9 Hours, and Bahishkarana. Fans are also anticipating his return as Molleti Dharma Raj in the much-awaited sequel, Pushpa: The Rule.

