'Aishwarya and I are divorcing': Did Abhishek Bachchan confirm split with Aishwarya Rai? (WATCH)

Bollywood power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have recently been the subject of divorce rumors. Reports suggesting trouble in their marriage gained traction following their separate appearances at a high-profile event and other individual engagements.

Speculation arose when the couple refrained from posing together at the Ambani wedding. Aishwarya was photographed with their daughter Aaradhya, while Abhishek posed alongside other members of the Bachchan family, including his mother Jaya Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan. This fueled rumors that the couple might be living separately.

Adding to the conjecture, Aishwarya recently took a vacation to the United States with Aaradhya, while Abhishek was in Paris cheering for Indian athletes. Their independent schedules further sparked whispers of discord in their relationship.

The situation escalated when a video allegedly featuring Abhishek Bachchan went viral. The deepfake clip, circulated widely online, falsely shows the actor saying, "Aishwarya and I are getting divorced... This July, Aishwarya and I have decided to get divorced." However, a closer look reveals mismatched lip-syncing and clear signs of fabrication.

Abhishek addressed the controversy in an interview with Bollywood UK Media, firmly dismissing the rumors. Displaying his wedding ring as a gesture of commitment, he said, "I am still married," and criticized the media for spreading baseless stories about his personal life. He expressed disappointment over the insensitivity surrounding such speculations.

Despite the growing chatter, neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya has commented publicly on the divorce rumors beyond Abhishek's denial.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2007, has been an iconic pair in Bollywood for over 17 years. They share a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, born in November 2011.

