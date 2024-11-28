Meet Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, Ananda Krishnan’s heir who traded Rs 40,000 crore empire for monastic life

Discover the extraordinary journey of Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan’s son, who left behind a Rs 40,000 crore fortune to embrace a life of spirituality as a monk.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 1:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

Ajahn Siripanyo

Most people desire wealth and a luxurious life. However, a billionaire chose a different path, renouncing his fortune for a monastic life in the forest. Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan's son, Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, gave up $5 billion. Ananda Krishnan, one of Malaysia's richest men, has a vast business empire.

article_image2

Ajahn Siripanyo

Who is Ven Ajahn Siripanyo?

Born into wealth, he made the life-altering decision at 18 to become a Buddhist monk. His father's Buddhist faith influenced his early interest in the religion.

article_image3

Ajahn Siripanyo

Becoming a monk was Ajahn Siripanyo's personal choice, reportedly respected by his family. His mother, Momwajarongse Suprinda Chakraban, belongs to the Thai royal family.

article_image4

Ajahn Siripanyo

Life of a Forest Monk: For over 20 years, Ven Ajahn Siripanyo has lived as a forest monk, primarily at the Wat Pa Tam Wua Forest Monastery near the Thai-Myanmar border. He follows Buddhist principles of simple living.

article_image5

Ajahn Siripanyo

Raised in London with two sisters, Siripanyo completed his education in England. Fluent in about eight languages, his cultural exposure shaped his worldview and deepened his understanding of Buddhist teachings.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING China suspends top military official Miao Hua amid corruption probe, under investigation snt

China suspends top military official Miao Hua for 'serious violations of discipline' amid corruption probe

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan backs Bangladesh's Yunus on charges against Hasina amid outrage over rising Hindu atrocities snt

ICC prosecutor backs Bangladesh's Yunus on charges against Hasina amid outrage over rising Hindu atrocities

From burgers, pizza to diet coke: What does Donald Trump eat in a day? gcw

From burgers, pizza to diet coke: What does Donald Trump eat in a day?

Bangladesh: 68 retired judges, bureaucrats urge PM Modi to address Hindu atrocities after Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest anr

Bangladesh: 68 retired judges, bureaucrats urge PM Modi to address Hindu atrocities after Krishna Das's arrest

Hindus unite worldwide, take to streets to condemn Chinmoy Das' arrest, atrocities in Bangladesh (WATCH) shk

Hindus unite worldwide, take to streets to condemn Chinmoy Das' arrest, atrocities in Bangladesh (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Ooty, Mysore, to Alleppey: 5 Stunning South Indian destinations to visit in December NTI

Ooty, Mysore, to Alleppey: 5 Stunning South Indian destinations to visit in December

India successfully tests K-4 nuclear-capable 3,500 km range ballistic missile from submarine INS Arighaat gcw

India successfully tests nuclear-capable 3,500 km range missile from submarine INS Arighaat

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari: ISKCON Priest Arrested in Bangladesh anr

Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das, Hindu priest arrested in Bangladesh?

Delhi woman working in Bengaluru spa self death in Bagalgunte probe underway vkp

24-year-old Delhi woman working in Bengaluru spa found dead by suicide in Bagalgunte, probe ongoing

Zarina Wahab OPENS up on Jiah Khan's suicide attempts and son Sooraj Pancholi's ordeal; Read on ATG

Zarina Wahab OPENS up on Jiah Khan’s suicide attempts and son Sooraj Pancholi’s ordeal; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon