Meet Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, Ananda Krishnan’s heir who traded Rs 40,000 crore empire for monastic life

Discover the extraordinary journey of Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan’s son, who left behind a Rs 40,000 crore fortune to embrace a life of spirituality as a monk.

Most people desire wealth and a luxurious life. However, a billionaire chose a different path, renouncing his fortune for a monastic life in the forest. Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan's son, Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, gave up $5 billion. Ananda Krishnan, one of Malaysia's richest men, has a vast business empire.

Who is Ven Ajahn Siripanyo? Born into wealth, he made the life-altering decision at 18 to become a Buddhist monk. His father's Buddhist faith influenced his early interest in the religion.

Becoming a monk was Ajahn Siripanyo's personal choice, reportedly respected by his family. His mother, Momwajarongse Suprinda Chakraban, belongs to the Thai royal family.

Life of a Forest Monk: For over 20 years, Ven Ajahn Siripanyo has lived as a forest monk, primarily at the Wat Pa Tam Wua Forest Monastery near the Thai-Myanmar border. He follows Buddhist principles of simple living.

Raised in London with two sisters, Siripanyo completed his education in England. Fluent in about eight languages, his cultural exposure shaped his worldview and deepened his understanding of Buddhist teachings.

