Suraksha Diagnostic IPO to Open on Nov 29; bidding open till Dec 03

Business
Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd's IPO opens on November 29th. Investors can bid until December 3rd.
The IPO price band is set between Rs 420 and Rs 441. The face value of the share is Rs 2.
The Rs 846.25 crore IPO will issue 19,189,330 shares. It's a 100% book-built issue. Promoters aren't selling shares via OFS.
50% reserved for QIB, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for NII category.
Allotment is on December 4. Refunds (if any) will be processed by December 5.
Shares will be credited to Demat accounts on December 5.
Listing on BSE and NSE is scheduled for December 6.
According to InvestOgran, the GMP is currently flat, trading at zero premium to the upper price band.
Founded in 2005, Suraksha Diagnostic provides pathology, radiology tests, and medical consultancy services.
The company has 8 satellite labs, 49 diagnostic centers, and 166 sample collection centers, with 215 customer touchpoints.
