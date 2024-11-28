Business

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO to Open on Nov 29; bidding open till Dec 03

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd's IPO opens on November 29th. Investors can bid until December 3rd.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Price Band

The IPO price band is set between Rs 420 and Rs 441. The face value of the share is Rs 2.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Issue Size

The Rs 846.25 crore IPO will issue 19,189,330 shares. It's a 100% book-built issue. Promoters aren't selling shares via OFS.

IPO Category-wise Reservation

50% reserved for QIB, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for NII category.

Share Allotment Date

Allotment is on December 4. Refunds (if any) will be processed by December 5.

Share Credit to Demat Accounts

Shares will be credited to Demat accounts on December 5.

Listing Date

Listing on BSE and NSE is scheduled for December 6.

Grey Market Premium (GMP)

According to InvestOgran, the GMP is currently flat, trading at zero premium to the upper price band.

About Suraksha Diagnostic

Founded in 2005, Suraksha Diagnostic provides pathology, radiology tests, and medical consultancy services.

Company's Lab Network

The company has 8 satellite labs, 49 diagnostic centers, and 166 sample collection centers, with 215 customer touchpoints.

