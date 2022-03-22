Actor Puneeth Rajkumar conferred with honorary doctorate posthumously

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was conferred with honorary doctorate by Mysuru University on Tuesday. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar shared the doctorate conferred on Puneeth Rajkumar on her social media handle and thanked the University of Mysuru.

The University of Mysuru on Tuesday conferred an Honorary doctorate on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar took to her Instagram account and thanked the University of Mysuru for having conferred Doctor of Literature (Posthumously) on Puneeth Rajkumar.

The doctorate was conferred on the University's 102nd convocation held on the campus premises. Vice-Chancellor Hemanth Kumar handed over the doctorate and gold medal to Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.

"On behalf of our family, friends and his fans, it is an honor to receive the Doctorate recognition for Shri Puneeth Rajkumar and I sincerely thank the University of Mysore for having conferred this with such love and regards," Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar wrote on her Instagram post by sharing the doctorate conferred on Puneeth Rajkumar.

In the 1970's the University had conferred the honorary doctorate on Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar will be the second person in the family to receive a doctorate from Mysuru University.

The honour on Puneeth Rajkumar comes at a time when his James movie is creating waves across Karnataka and South India and the film is said to have collected Rs 100 crores so far. Puneeth plays an Army Major who is set out on a mission to destroy a drug cartel ruining the country. The film's central message is that one should put the country before self.

Puneeth Rajkumar died due to sudden cardiac arrest on October 29 last year. He was 46 years when he died and over 25 lakh people arrived in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium for the last glimpse of the actor. The family also donated his eyes. Puneeth's social work was widely discussed and the Karnataka government declared to honour him with 'Karnataka Ratna' award.

Also read: James: Here’s how Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans showered love for the film

Also read: James: 7 reasons to watch Puneeth Rajkumar's last film