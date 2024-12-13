BREAKING: Actor Allu Arjun arrested in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been arrested following the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2, in Hyderabad. The arrest was made by the Hyderabad Police Task Force at Allu Arjun’s residence in Jubilee Hills. The actor is currently being taken to Chikkadpally police station for further questioning.

The stampede occurred during paid premieres held across several theaters on December 4, the day before the film's official release. The tragedy took place on Wednesday night at Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad when the crowd surged as Allu Arjun arrived at the venue.

Revathi (39), a resident of Dilsukhnagar, lost her life in the chaos. She had come to the premiere with her husband, Mogadanpally Bhaskar, their son Sri Tej, and their younger daughter Sanvi. During the event, Bhaskar took Sanvi to a relative's house near the theater because she was crying. It was at this moment that Allu Arjun arrived, leading to heightened excitement among the gathered fans.

According to police reports, instead of managing the crowd, Allu Arjun's security team allegedly contributed to the chaos by pushing and shoving. In the ensuing commotion, Revathi fell while attempting to save her son, Sri Tej, from the surging crowd. Sri Tej sustained serious injuries as a result of the stampede.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun expressed his heartfelt condolences to Revathi’s family. He also announced financial assistance of **₹25 lakhs** to support them. In his statement, he said:

“I want to tell her family that we are emotionally with them. Medical expenses incurred by them in connection with this incident will be taken care of by us. Whatever we do, this loss can never be covered. From our side, we want to say that we are emotionally there for you. Whatever help you need, we are there for you, and on my behalf, I would like to donate an amount of 25 lakhs just as a goodwill gesture to secure their future and especially children. I'll be there for them if they need any kind of support, I will try to be there."

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshansh Yadav, a case has been registered at Chikkadpally police station under sections 105 and 118(1) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sahita (BNS). This action was taken based on a complaint filed by the family members of the deceased person, who lost their life in a chaotic incident inside a theatre that also left others injured.



