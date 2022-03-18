James: Here’s how Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans showered love for the film

To celebrate Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film, fans of Appu are outdoing each other in showing their love towards their idol. From cycle rides to food distribution and more, here are the things that his fans have done in the memory of the actor.

Puneeth Rajkumar may have left the world but he continues to remain alive in the hearts of the people. On his birth anniversary on Thursday, the actor’s last film ‘James’ directed by Chethan Kumar, was released. As per the film’s director, it was Appu’s wish that the film gets released on his birthday as a treat for his fans. And rightly so, the film did get a theatrical release on March 17, however, the actor is sadly no more to see how well his film has been received by the audience. Meanwhile, Puneeth fans went the extra mile to prove their love for the late actor, proving how much did they love him and continue to do so even after his death.

Fan pedals 178 km to Puneeth's samadhi: For 55-year-old Parashivamurthay, coming to Bengaluru from Chamarajanagar to watch James was not the only reason. He also wanted to visit the late actor’s samadhi on his birthday on Thursday, March 17. And to do that, he peddled 178 kilometres on a bicycle to reach Bengaluru. Parashivamurthay idolizes Dr Rajkumar and also has an affection towards Puneeth Rajkumar, having watched all his films.

Students register for eye donation: A total of 346 students at Presidency College, situated on the outskirts of Bengaluru, pledged to donate their eyes and held a program called 'Appu Beluku' (Appu Light). A prayer was held for the star and later free food was distributed to over 700 people.

Arranging free refreshments at theatres: To celebrate Puneeth Rajkumar’s James as well as his birth anniversary, one of his fan clubs arranged breakfast such as Bisibelebath, Karabath and sweets at multiple single-screen theatres including Veeresh, Siddeshwara, Triveni, Kamakya, Prasanna and Umashree.

Booking an extra ticket in the name of Appu: One fan of Puneeth Rajkumar in Belagavi went alone to watch the film but did not sit alone. He brought an extra ticket in the name of the late actor and placed his photograph on it. The fan also put a garland on the photograph.

Performing Patta Kunita for Appu: At Kanteerava Studio, a fan performed the traditional Patta Kunitha dance form for his favourite star. The fan placed Puneeth Rajkumar's portrait over his head, garlanded it and danced for hours.

Bursting firecrackers: Not only outside the theatres but some fans managed to bring firecrackers inside the theatre as well to burst them. As soon as Puneeth Rajkumar’s entry scene appeared, people lit up the crackers inside the hall itself.

Performing a special puja: A cyclist from Bengaluru decided to peddle from Puneeth Rajkumar’s Samadhi to reach Gajanur in Chamarajanagar. A puja was conducted for the late actor after which a cake was cut in his memory, followed by distribution of free food.