Director Vikramaditya Motwane slams Pushpa 2 makers for monopolizing theaters; Read on

Despite `Pushpa 2`'s box office tsunami, director Vikramaditya Motwane expressed his anger over the film's monopolization of screens in multiplexes.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 3:24 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is creating new box office records worldwide. In just six days, it collected a gross of ₹1002 crore, becoming the fastest Indian film to achieve this feat. Pushpa Raj's craze is immense, especially in North India, breaking several Hindi film records. The film is now heading towards the ₹500 crore mark. This success has seemingly irked some in Bollywood, with director Vikramaditya Motwane recently criticizing the film.

article_image2

Pushpa 2 screen dominance

Director Vikramaditya Motwane expressed his displeasure over the excessive screen allocation given to 'Pushpa 2' in multiplexes. He protested that the globally acclaimed film 'All We Imagine As Light' is not getting screens due to 'Pushpa 2'. He shared a lengthy note on Instagram Stories, expressing his anger over the current situation in the industry caused by 'Pushpa 2'.

article_image3

Pushpa 2 multiplex monopoly

Motwane accused the producers of ''Pushpa 2'' of monopolizing multiplexes. While acknowledging the film's blockbuster status, he criticized the alleged contract that prevents other films from being screened for the first ten days. He stated that this has affected the screening of 'All We Imagine As Light', nominated for the Golden Globe Awards 2025.

article_image4

Pushpa 2's long runtime

In his post, Motwane wrote, "Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly a blockbuster. But due to its 3-hour 20-minute length, it occupies more screen space than usual. A manager of a prominent multiplex chain told me they have a contract that prevents them from screening any other film for the first 10 days and that they could face action if they do."

article_image5

Pushpa 2 vs other films

"This is a terrible precedent. Multiplexes should not be monopolized like this. If every big film starts doing this, it will be disastrous," said Vikramaditya. Earlier, sharing a screenshot of 'Pushpa 2' show timings, he sarcastically posted, "We don't need the amazing achievements of Payal, the director of 'All We Imagine As Light'. We'll throw that film out, won't give it theaters, won't let it breathe. But we'll give 36 shows a day to one film in a single multiplex. Congratulations. We deserve this."

