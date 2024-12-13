Allu Arjun arrest controversy: Furious fans question double standards, cite Virat Kohli example

The stampede took place when massive crowds swarmed the theatre to catch a glimpse of Arjun, who attended the event alongside music composer Devi Sri Prasad. In the chaos, the theatre's main gate collapsed, triggering a surge that left a 35-year-old woman dead and her 9-year-old son critically injured.

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, popularly known as "Pushpa," was on Friday (December 13) taken into custody in connection with the tragic death of a woman at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during a screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident, which took palce earlier this month, unfolded amid chaotic scenes as fans gathered to see the actor. Arjun is currently being held at the Chikkadpally Police Station, with further developments awaited.

The stampede took place when massive crowds swarmed the theatre to catch a glimpse of Arjun, who attended the event alongside music composer Devi Sri Prasad. In the chaos, the theatre's main gate collapsed, triggering a surge that left a 35-year-old woman dead and her 9-year-old son critically injured.

Actor Allu Arjun arrested in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Following the incident, the Hyderabad police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under Sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family. Three individuals, including the theatre owner, a senior manager, and a lower balcony supervisor, were also arrested during the investigation.

Seeking legal recourse, Arjun filed a petition with the Telangana High Court, requesting the dismissal of the FIR and a stay on further legal proceedings. The actor also announced financial assistance of ₹25 lakh to the deceased woman’s family, expressing his condolences over the tragedy.

News of the actor's arrest sparked outrage on social media, with fans defending him and questioning the rationale behind the charges. Many argued that Arjun should not be held responsible for the crowd's behavior.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "What's even the reasoning? He wasn't even present there. Joke country running on emotions. Will you arrest Virat Kohli if there's a stampede at a cricket screening in a faraway park?" Another user speculated that the arrest might have political motivations.

"Still trying to figure out how he is involved. Allu Arjun is being targeted for political reasons," a user said.

