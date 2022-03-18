James: 7 reasons to watch Puneeth Rajkumar's last film

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film, James, released in the theatres on Thursday. While the viewers are already grading the movie very high, here are seven reasons why you should watch the film.

Image: Still from the movie

Puneeth Rajkumar’s James continues to create waves on the second day of its release in cinema halls across the theatres, particularly in Karnataka. The film’s shows are sold out in most of the theatres while heavy advance bookings have already been made. But if you have not yet watched the film and planning to do so, we bring you seven reasons as to why you should watch the film. It is Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film: The biggest and the most important reason to watch James is that it is the last film of Puneeth Rajkumar. James released nearly five months after his death in October, last year. Puneeth has played the lead role, Santosh, in this film. His fans have termed it as one of the best performances of the actor’s career. Puneeth has successfully stolen the show with his performance.

Stellar star cast: Chethan Kumar has put forward a great ensemble of a cast that includes Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand, Tamil actor Sarat Kumar, Malayalam actor Lal, and, Adithya Menon, among others. All actors have done a fantastic job at playing their respective characters. ALSO READ: James Review: Puneeth Rajkumar steals the show; a must-watch for all Appu fans

The director: James will certainly go down as one of the best films of young filmmaker Chethan Kumar’s career. With an excellent script and fine direction, Chethan Kumar ensured that none of the characters have overplayed one another, letting each actor shine through his performance.

Film’s action sequence: One of the key factors why James is being loved so much, other than Appu’s presence, is for its action sequences. The film has some power-packed action scenes that will leave you impressed.

The foot-tapping music: A Puneeth Rajkumar's film feels incomplete without good music. And thus, James will not disappoint you at all. The film’s music is worth mentioning; listening to it in the theatres will certainly enhance your experience. The music from the entry of the star to theme song Bolo Bolo James and 'Salaam Soldier', James’ music will continue to linger in the ears.

All three brothers in one scene: Fans always dreamt to see the three brothers share the screen space. And James fulfils that wish! There’s a scene where Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivrajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar are seen together. That particular scene is not only emotional for Appu’s fans but a lot more for his family too, especially after his death.

