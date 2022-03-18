Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    James: 7 reasons to watch Puneeth Rajkumar's last film

    First Published Mar 18, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

    Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film, James, released in the theatres on Thursday. While the viewers are already grading the movie very high, here are seven reasons why you should watch the film.

    Image: Still from the movie

    Puneeth Rajkumar’s James continues to create waves on the second day of its release in cinema halls across the theatres, particularly in Karnataka. The film’s shows are sold out in most of the theatres while heavy advance bookings have already been made. But if you have not yet watched the film and planning to do so, we bring you seven reasons as to why you should watch the film.

    It is Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film: The biggest and the most important reason to watch James is that it is the last film of Puneeth Rajkumar. James released nearly five months after his death in October, last year. Puneeth has played the lead role, Santosh, in this film. His fans have termed it as one of the best performances of the actor’s career. Puneeth has successfully stolen the show with his performance.

    Image: Still from the movie

    Stellar star cast: Chethan Kumar has put forward a great ensemble of a cast that includes Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand, Tamil actor Sarat Kumar, Malayalam actor Lal, and, Adithya Menon, among others. All actors have done a fantastic job at playing their respective characters.

    ALSO READ: James Review: Puneeth Rajkumar steals the show; a must-watch for all Appu fans

    Image: Still from the movie

    The director: James will certainly go down as one of the best films of young filmmaker Chethan Kumar’s career. With an excellent script and fine direction, Chethan Kumar ensured that none of the characters have overplayed one another, letting each actor shine through his performance.

    Image: Still from the movie

    Film’s action sequence: One of the key factors why James is being loved so much, other than Appu’s presence, is for its action sequences. The film has some power-packed action scenes that will leave you impressed.

    Image: Still from the movie

    The foot-tapping music: A Puneeth Rajkumar's film feels incomplete without good music. And thus, James will not disappoint you at all. The film’s music is worth mentioning; listening to it in the theatres will certainly enhance your experience. The music from the entry of the star to theme song Bolo Bolo James and 'Salaam Soldier', James’ music will continue to linger in the ears.

    Image: Still from the movie

    All three brothers in one scene: Fans always dreamt to see the three brothers share the screen space. And James fulfils that wish! There’s a scene where Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivrajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar are seen together. That particular scene is not only emotional for Appu’s fans but a lot more for his family too, especially after his death.

    Image: Still from the movie

    A strong message through the medium of art: James, a Pan India film, revolves around drug mafias and drug cartels. The film sends across a strong message of 'country above self'.

    ALSO READ: James Twitter Review: Fans call Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film his career's best performance

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bachchhan Paandey Akshay Kumar wishes Happy Holi to fans drb

    Bachchhan Paandey Akshay Kumar wishes Happy Holi to fans

    Jalsa review: Vidya Balan Shefali Shah hit-and-run drama fails to pick any speed-DRB

    Jalsa review: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah's hit-and-run drama fails to pick any speed

    James fever sweeps in political leaders want Puneeth Rajkumars film to be declared tax free ycb

    James fever sweeps in; political leaders want Puneeth Rajkumar’s film to be declared tax-free

    RRR SS Rajamoulis team to begin extensive tour across India and Dubai drb

    RRR: SS Rajamouli’s team to begin extensive tour across India and Dubai

    James Review Puneeth Rajkumar steals the show a must watch for all Appu fans ycb

    James Review: Puneeth Rajkumar steals the show; a must-watch for all Appu fans

    Recent Stories

    TN Budget 2022-2023: Monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to girl students who pursue higher education-dnm

    TN Budget 2022-2023: Monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to girl students who pursue higher education

    tennis Indian Wells: Kyrgios' tantrums, brush with Ben Stiller headlines loss against Nadal snt

    Indian Wells: Kyrgios' tantrums, brush with Ben Stiller headlines loss to Nadal

    Xi Jinping indicates modifications in China Covid strategy amid latest COVID-19 outbreak - ADT

    China's Xi Jinping indicates modifications in Covid strategy amid latest COVID-19 outbreak

    Bachchhan Paandey Akshay Kumar wishes Happy Holi to fans drb

    Bachchhan Paandey Akshay Kumar wishes Happy Holi to fans

    Hollywood Newly engaged Tom Hiddleston and fiance Zawe Ashton cant keep off each other drb

    Newly engaged Tom Hiddleston and fiancé Zawe Ashton can’t keep off each other

    Recent Videos

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon