Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang’s loyalty to Karan Veer Mehra wins over fans and contestants [WATCH]

 Chum Darang’s unwavering loyalty to Karan Veer Mehra in Bigg Boss 18 has earned her admiration from fans and contestants, showcasing her dedication, strength, and genuine friendships.

Bigg boss 18: Chum Darang's loyalty to Karan Veer Mehra wins over fans and contestants [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 2:04 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

Chum Darang has quickly become one of the most admired contestants in Bigg Boss 18, because of her loyalty, dedication, and heart-driven approach to the game. Recently, in an intense task aimed at saving her close friend Karan Veer Mehra from the nomination list, Chum showcased not only her physical strength but also her unwavering support for Karan. Their strong friendship was evident as she gave her all to ensure Karan’s safety in the competition.

The task involved contestants picking up a photo of someone they wanted to save and running to hand it over to the "Time God," with the last person to arrive being eliminated. Chum’s lightning-fast speed in the task earned her the nickname "The Flash" from fans on social media. Despite the task's demanding nature, she managed to complete it successfully, winning both the task and the admiration of viewers. Her actions have made her a fan favorite, with many praising her for her honesty and commitment to her friendships.

Chum’s loyalty to Karan has stood out, especially when others like Shrutika Arjun and Vivian Dsena attempted to create misunderstandings between them. But through it all, Chum has consistently stood by Karan, proving her dedication to their bond. This has earned her a wave of support from fellow contestants, as well as fans and celebrities alike. Kamya Panjabi and Kishwer Merchant have also shown their support for Chum’s genuine nature.

In the upcoming episode, viewers can expect some light-hearted moments as Bigg Boss plays with the idea of a love confession between Chum and Karan. When asked whether Chum has feelings for Karan, the other contestants will confirm it, and Chum will share a laugh, leaving fans excited for the next chapter of her journey in the house.

Chum Darang's journey in Bigg Boss 18 continues to inspire viewers with her loyalty, strength, and heartwarming moments.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena defends Karan Veer Mehra after injury, former rivals turn allies [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trupti Bhoir appointed member of CBFC; gears up for release of her film 'Paro' [WATCH] ATG

Trupti Bhoir appointed member of CBFC; gears up for release of her film 'Paro' [WATCH]

Allu Arjun arrest controversy: Furious fans question double standards, cite Virat Kohli example AJR

Allu Arjun arrest controversy: Furious fans question double standards, cite Virat Kohli example

Actor Allu Arjun arrested in Pushpa 2 stampede case dmn

Actor Allu Arjun arrested over death of woman in stampede during Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad (WATCH)

Anushka Sharma wears bunny ears; spends 'best day ever' with Virat Kohli at Brisbane theme park [PHOTOS] ATG

Anushka Sharma wears bunny ears; spends 'best day ever' with Virat Kohli at Brisbane theme park [PHOTOS]

Mohan Babu case update I Deeply Regret The Pain says Telugu star after attempt to murder charge RBA

Mohan Babu case update: ‘I Deeply Regret The Pain,’ says Telugu star after attempt to murder charge

Recent Stories

Director Vikramaditya Motwane slams Pushpa 2 makers for monopolizing theaters; Read on NTI

Director Vikramaditya Motwane slams Pushpa 2 makers for monopolizing theaters; Read on

How to manage finances and smart tips to avoid end-of-month borrowing? gcw

How to manage finances and smart tips to avoid end-of-month borrowing?

Good news for job seekers: PM to hand over appointment letters to thousands AJR

Good news for job seekers: PM to hand over appointment letters to thousands

'Gurgaon is wild': Woman's house hunt rejected for having 'serious boyfriend', Internet reacts; see VIRAL post shk

'Gurgaon is wild': Woman's house hunt rejected for having 'serious boyfriend', Internet reacts; see VIRAL post

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV unveiled with 2 battery pack options check details gcw

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV unveiled with 2 battery pack options | Check details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon