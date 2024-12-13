Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang’s loyalty to Karan Veer Mehra wins over fans and contestants [WATCH]

Chum Darang has quickly become one of the most admired contestants in Bigg Boss 18, because of her loyalty, dedication, and heart-driven approach to the game. Recently, in an intense task aimed at saving her close friend Karan Veer Mehra from the nomination list, Chum showcased not only her physical strength but also her unwavering support for Karan. Their strong friendship was evident as she gave her all to ensure Karan’s safety in the competition.

The task involved contestants picking up a photo of someone they wanted to save and running to hand it over to the "Time God," with the last person to arrive being eliminated. Chum’s lightning-fast speed in the task earned her the nickname "The Flash" from fans on social media. Despite the task's demanding nature, she managed to complete it successfully, winning both the task and the admiration of viewers. Her actions have made her a fan favorite, with many praising her for her honesty and commitment to her friendships.

Chum’s loyalty to Karan has stood out, especially when others like Shrutika Arjun and Vivian Dsena attempted to create misunderstandings between them. But through it all, Chum has consistently stood by Karan, proving her dedication to their bond. This has earned her a wave of support from fellow contestants, as well as fans and celebrities alike. Kamya Panjabi and Kishwer Merchant have also shown their support for Chum’s genuine nature.

In the upcoming episode, viewers can expect some light-hearted moments as Bigg Boss plays with the idea of a love confession between Chum and Karan. When asked whether Chum has feelings for Karan, the other contestants will confirm it, and Chum will share a laugh, leaving fans excited for the next chapter of her journey in the house.

Chum Darang's journey in Bigg Boss 18 continues to inspire viewers with her loyalty, strength, and heartwarming moments.

