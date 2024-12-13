Good news for job seekers: PM to hand over appointment letters to thousands

Good news for job seekers! The Prime Minister will personally hand over appointment letters, providing jobs to thousands of young men and women.

Following the Calcutta High Court's order, thousands of youths in the state are now filled with hope as they are set to receive job opportunities.

Since 2022, the central government has been organizing Rozgar Melas (employment fairs), where candidates receive appointment letters directly from the Prime Minister.

While job seekers from various states across the country can participate in this recruitment fair, West Bengal remains excluded.

This fair will also commence this year, scheduled for December 23. This time, 46,000 vacancies in the paramilitary forces will be filled.

While others received opportunities, job seekers from West Bengal were left out. 38 candidates, having been denied the opportunity, approached the High Court. The hearing for this case took place on Thursday.

The Prime Minister's program is set to begin in just 10 days. In the meantime, the center delivered the verdict in favor of the state.

