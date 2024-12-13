Anushka Sharma wears bunny ears; spends 'best day ever' with Virat Kohli at Brisbane theme park [PHOTOS]

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently enjoyed a fun-filled day at Bluey’s World, a kids’ theme park in Brisbane, with their children, Vamika and Akaay. The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary and shared glimpses of their outing, combining family time with delicious food and cheerful moments

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently visited a children’s theme park and enjoyed themselves while sporting cartoon ears and indulging in delicious food. The couple explored Bluey’s World in Brisbane, where they wore Bandit and Chilli-themed ears and captured a sweet selfie. They appeared to be accompanied by their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Anushka shared glimpses of their outing on Instagram, posting a cheerful photo with Virat. The duo looked delighted as they enjoyed fries while seated near the rides. She also showcased the food they relished and remarked in the caption that it was the "best day ever."

The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Wednesday, December 11, during their time in Brisbane, Australia. A photo of the two outside their hotel has gone viral, winning over fans. Shared by fan pages on X (formerly Twitter), the image features Anushka and Virat in laid-back, casual attire.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara 'sacrificed' films while dating Prabhu Deva? Here's why she had to COMPROMISE

Anushka wore a simple white t-shirt, paired with blue jeans and white flats. She kept her look minimal, leaving her hair loose and accessorizing with a black handbag and a hair tie on her wrist. Virat complemented her with a sporty ensemble consisting of a beige t-shirt, black pants, white shoes, and a black cap. Carrying a shopping bag, he was seen walking close behind Anushka as they entered the Indian team’s hotel.

The couple’s Australian trip includes time with their children, Vamika and Akaay. They are making the most of their family moments while Virat focuses on preparations for the Indian cricket team’s upcoming match. The third Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia is scheduled to take place at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 14.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 in an exclusive ceremony held in Tuscany, Italy. True to their preference for privacy, the wedding was an intimate affair with only 40 guests. The couple has often expressed their desire to shield their personal lives from the limelight, even during their special occasions like their wedding.

Latest Videos