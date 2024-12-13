Anushka Sharma wears bunny ears; spends 'best day ever' with Virat Kohli at Brisbane theme park [PHOTOS]

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently enjoyed a fun-filled day at Bluey’s World, a kids’ theme park in Brisbane, with their children, Vamika and Akaay. The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary and shared glimpses of their outing, combining family time with delicious food and cheerful moments

Anushka Sharma wears bunny ears; spends 'best day ever' with Virat Kohli at Brisbane theme park [PHOTOS] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 12:28 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently visited a children’s theme park and enjoyed themselves while sporting cartoon ears and indulging in delicious food. The couple explored Bluey’s World in Brisbane, where they wore Bandit and Chilli-themed ears and captured a sweet selfie. They appeared to be accompanied by their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Anushka Sharma wears bunny ears; spends 'best day ever' with Virat Kohli at Brisbane theme park [PHOTOS] ATG

Anushka Sharma wears bunny ears; spends 'best day ever' with Virat Kohli at Brisbane theme park [PHOTOS] ATG

Anushka shared glimpses of their outing on Instagram, posting a cheerful photo with Virat. The duo looked delighted as they enjoyed fries while seated near the rides. She also showcased the food they relished and remarked in the caption that it was the "best day ever."

The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Wednesday, December 11, during their time in Brisbane, Australia. A photo of the two outside their hotel has gone viral, winning over fans. Shared by fan pages on X (formerly Twitter), the image features Anushka and Virat in laid-back, casual attire.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara 'sacrificed' films while dating Prabhu Deva? Here's why she had to COMPROMISE

Anushka wore a simple white t-shirt, paired with blue jeans and white flats. She kept her look minimal, leaving her hair loose and accessorizing with a black handbag and a hair tie on her wrist. Virat complemented her with a sporty ensemble consisting of a beige t-shirt, black pants, white shoes, and a black cap. Carrying a shopping bag, he was seen walking close behind Anushka as they entered the Indian team’s hotel.

The couple’s Australian trip includes time with their children, Vamika and Akaay. They are making the most of their family moments while Virat focuses on preparations for the Indian cricket team’s upcoming match. The third Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia is scheduled to take place at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 14.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 in an exclusive ceremony held in Tuscany, Italy. True to their preference for privacy, the wedding was an intimate affair with only 40 guests. The couple has often expressed their desire to shield their personal lives from the limelight, even during their special occasions like their wedding.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Allu Arjun arrest controversy: Furious fans question double standards, cite Virat Kohli example AJR

Allu Arjun arrest controversy: Furious fans question double standards, cite Virat Kohli example

Actor Allu Arjun arrested in Pushpa 2 stampede case dmn

BREAKING: Actor Allu Arjun arrested in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Mohan Babu case update I Deeply Regret The Pain says Telugu star after attempt to murder charge RBA

Mohan Babu case update: ‘I Deeply Regret The Pain,’ says Telugu star after attempt to murder charge

Lagnajita Chakraborty accuses Rajesh Roshan of Sexually Harassing, says 'Slipped His Hand Inside My Skirt' RBA

Lagnajita Chakraborty accuses Rajesh Roshan of Sexually Harassing, says 'slipped his hand inside my skirt'

Soodhu Kavvum 2 REVIEW: Is Shiva, Sanchita Shetty's film worth your time? Read public reaction RBA

Soodhu Kavvum 2 REVIEW: Is Shiva, Sanchita Shetty's film worth your time? Read public reaction

Recent Stories

Allu Arjun arrest controversy: Furious fans question double standards, cite Virat Kohli example AJR

Allu Arjun arrest controversy: Furious fans question double standards, cite Virat Kohli example

SAIL to Glenmark Pharma: Top 10 losers on December as market crashed 13 ATG

SAIL to Glenmark Pharma: Top 10 losers on December 13

'Corruption at core, judge demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle case,' says father of Atul Subhash (WATCH) shk

'Corruption at core, judge demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle case,' says father of Atul Subhash (WATCH)

D. Gukesh wins World Chess Champion: Check prize money and other details ATG

D. Gukesh wins World Chess Champion: Check prize money and other details

Credit Card minimum payment: Why paying just that can be financial trap AJR

Credit Card minimum payment: Why paying just that can be financial trap

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon