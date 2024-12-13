'Gurgaon is wild': Woman's house hunt rejected for having 'serious boyfriend', Internet reacts; see VIRAL post

A woman, who was looking for a rented house in Gurugram, faced a similar situation when a prospective renter rejected her just because she was in a serious relationship with her boyfriend.

Renting a home or house hunt isn't easy at all for landlords or flatmates many a times have unusual and bizarre demands from their prospective tenants. This time, a woman, who was looking for a rented house in Gurugram, faced a similar situation when a prospective renter rejected her just because she was in a serious relationship with her boyfriend.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Shivangi Shah shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with a Gurugram-based woman on the Facebook group 'Flat and flatmates (Gurgaon)'.

The now viral post shows the renter asking Shah about her love life and if she was in a serious relationship with her boyfriend. The conversation starts with the renter asking Shah if she had "a date". Thinking the question referred to her moving date, Shah replied by saying that she could shift either in the last week of December or the first week of January.

The renter then explained that she wanted to ask if she had a boyfriend. To this, Shah said yes, adding that he was also based out of Gurugram. The renter then asked if the relationship was "serious". When Shah said it was, the renter stated that she preferred casual relationships and wanted a flatmate who shared the same preference.

Shah shared the screenshot of the conversation on X on Monday with the caption, "House hunting in Gurgaon is wild" and the post has since gone viral.

The bizarre exchange left social media users feeling both amused and confused.

A user wrote, "Haunted houses are far better!"

