Toyota Urban Cruiser EV unveiled with 2 battery pack options | Check details

Toyota has unveiled the Urban Cruiser EV, an all-electric small SUV based on the Suzuki e-Vitara. Featuring dual battery options, AWD, and advanced features, it's set for a 2025 European and Indian release.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 3:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

Toyota has unveiled the Urban Cruiser EV, an electric SUV based on the Suzuki e-Vitara. With two battery options, AWD, and advanced features, it is set for European and Indian release in 2025.

article_image2

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV exterior

While the front features Toyota-specific styling, the side profile retains the design of the Suzuki e-Vitara. The rear echoes the e-Vitara with lightbar-style taillights.

article_image3

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Interior

Inside, the Urban Cruiser EV offers adjustable rear seats with 40:20:40 split, slide functionality, and reclining options. Toyota offers two battery options.

article_image4

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV driving modes

All-wheel-drive variants add a second motor, increasing output. These models include off-road features like Hill Descent Control and Trail Mode. Advanced tech and safety features are also included.

article_image5

The production Urban Cruiser EV is slightly smaller than its concept version. It's built on a platform shared with the Suzuki e-Vitara and will be produced in India.

