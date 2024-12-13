Toyota Urban Cruiser EV unveiled with 2 battery pack options | Check details

Toyota has unveiled the Urban Cruiser EV, an all-electric small SUV based on the Suzuki e-Vitara. Featuring dual battery options, AWD, and advanced features, it's set for a 2025 European and Indian release.

Toyota has unveiled the Urban Cruiser EV, an electric SUV based on the Suzuki e-Vitara. With two battery options, AWD, and advanced features, it is set for European and Indian release in 2025.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV exterior While the front features Toyota-specific styling, the side profile retains the design of the Suzuki e-Vitara. The rear echoes the e-Vitara with lightbar-style taillights.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Interior Inside, the Urban Cruiser EV offers adjustable rear seats with 40:20:40 split, slide functionality, and reclining options. Toyota offers two battery options.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV driving modes All-wheel-drive variants add a second motor, increasing output. These models include off-road features like Hill Descent Control and Trail Mode. Advanced tech and safety features are also included.

The production Urban Cruiser EV is slightly smaller than its concept version. It's built on a platform shared with the Suzuki e-Vitara and will be produced in India.

