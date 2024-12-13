How to manage finances and smart tips to avoid end-of-month borrowing?

Many salaried individuals face financial shortages at the end of the month, often relying on borrowing from friends, colleagues, or acquaintances. This article provides five practical tips for effective financial management to avoid the need for borrowing money.

article_image1
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

In today's world, no matter how much money you earn, it seems to get spent on personal and family management. For this reason, some people invest in ways to generate additional income beyond their regular jobs.

article_image2

Do you think financial management is only for high-salary earners? You can manage your family's financial expenses. Creating a national budget is difficult, but creating a budget for your family and home is not that hard.

A little common sense is enough. If you spend money systematically, more than half of your household problems will be reduced. Here are some tips for financial management. If you learn and implement them, there will be no shortage of money.

article_image3

All companies list the expenses incurred by the company and the income coming to the company separately to determine their net profit or loss. Accordingly, you can follow this method to track and understand your annual or monthly financial transactions.

Essential Expenses: This list includes fixed expenses such as electricity bills, mobile bills, children's school fees, groceries, and other household needs. These expenses cannot be avoided.

Non-essential expenses: Ordering food from outside, buying unnecessary items, and other optional expenses. These are controllable expenses.

article_image4

Emergency fund: It is natural for everyone to face some kind of emergency in life. Unexpected circumstances increase the financial burden. To deal with this situation, it is very important to set aside a portion of your income each month for emergencies. This is an emergency fund. Unexpected expenses can be taken care of from the emergency fund.

This fund will act as a safety net for your family and keep your monthly budget safe. If you don't save for an emergency fund, you will have to approach others during an emergency. What will happen if no one provides financial assistance at that time?

article_image5

Just listing your income and expenses is not enough. You need to double-check everything. You will easily understand which expenses are necessary, which are unnecessary, and what can be adjusted. As a result, your household budget will also become efficient, unnecessary expenses will be reduced, and money will be saved. Then, your salary will last until the end of the month. Therefore, it is important to constantly review your budget.

