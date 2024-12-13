Trupti Bhoir appointed member of CBFC; gears up for release of her film 'Paro' [WATCH]

Veteran Marathi actress Trupti Bhoir has been appointed as a member of the CBFC, reflecting her dedication to Indian cinema. Known for impactful performances in socially relevant films, she is also set to star in Paro, a hard-hitting drama on bride slavery

Veteran Marathi actress Trupti Bhoir has been appointed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), marking a significant step in her career. Renowned for her powerful performances in socially conscious films, Bhoir’s appointment to the CBFC is seen as a reflection of her dedication to Indian cinema and its evolving narratives.

Bhoir expressed that her new position on the CBFC was not just a title but a serious responsibility. She highlighted the importance of balancing artistic freedom with cultural integrity, ensuring that cinema continues to inspire and challenge audiences while staying true to the values that define Indian society. She expressed her gratitude to the government for entrusting her with this responsibility and promised to fulfill her duties with utmost commitment.

In addition to her new role, Bhoir is set to star in Paro, an intense drama focusing on the disturbing practice of bride slavery. The film, which also stars Bollywood actor Taha Shah Badussha in a key role, has already earned international acclaim. A recent special screening in Washington, D.C., received widespread praise for its gripping narrative and compelling performances.

Directed with sensitivity and determination, Paro delves into the lives of women caught in exploitative practices, shedding light on themes of resilience and hope. Its global relevance was highlighted when it was showcased at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where its bold subject matter and artistic merit garnered significant attention.

Known for her choice of roles that challenge societal norms, Bhoir delivers a standout performance in Paro, while Taha Shah Badussha complements her with a nuanced portrayal that adds richness to the film.

As she takes on her new responsibilities at the CBFC and anticipates the release of Paro, Bhoir continues to demonstrate her commitment to using cinema as a tool for meaningful change. The film is expected to have a global impact, sparking important conversations about the grim realities of bride slavery.

