Trupti Bhoir appointed member of CBFC; gears up for release of her film 'Paro' [WATCH]

Veteran Marathi actress Trupti Bhoir has been appointed as a member of the CBFC, reflecting her dedication to Indian cinema. Known for impactful performances in socially relevant films, she is also set to star in Paro, a hard-hitting drama on bride slavery

Trupti Bhoir appointed member of CBFC; gears up for release of her film 'Paro' [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 3:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

Veteran Marathi actress Trupti Bhoir has been appointed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), marking a significant step in her career. Renowned for her powerful performances in socially conscious films, Bhoir’s appointment to the CBFC is seen as a reflection of her dedication to Indian cinema and its evolving narratives.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Trupti Bhoir (@truptibhoir_)

Bhoir expressed that her new position on the CBFC was not just a title but a serious responsibility. She highlighted the importance of balancing artistic freedom with cultural integrity, ensuring that cinema continues to inspire and challenge audiences while staying true to the values that define Indian society. She expressed her gratitude to the government for entrusting her with this responsibility and promised to fulfill her duties with utmost commitment.

In addition to her new role, Bhoir is set to star in Paro, an intense drama focusing on the disturbing practice of bride slavery. The film, which also stars Bollywood actor Taha Shah Badussha in a key role, has already earned international acclaim. A recent special screening in Washington, D.C., received widespread praise for its gripping narrative and compelling performances.

Directed with sensitivity and determination, Paro delves into the lives of women caught in exploitative practices, shedding light on themes of resilience and hope. Its global relevance was highlighted when it was showcased at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where its bold subject matter and artistic merit garnered significant attention.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PARO (@parothemovie)

Known for her choice of roles that challenge societal norms, Bhoir delivers a standout performance in Paro, while Taha Shah Badussha complements her with a nuanced portrayal that adds richness to the film.

ALSO READ: Esha Verma SLAMS step-mother 'Anupamaa' actor Rupali Ganguly in fresh notes; Read on

As she takes on her new responsibilities at the CBFC and anticipates the release of Paro, Bhoir continues to demonstrate her commitment to using cinema as a tool for meaningful change. The film is expected to have a global impact, sparking important conversations about the grim realities of bride slavery.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg boss 18: Chum Darang's loyalty to Karan Veer Mehra wins over fans and contestants [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang’s loyalty to Karan Veer Mehra wins over fans and contestants [WATCH]

Allu Arjun arrest controversy: Furious fans question double standards, cite Virat Kohli example AJR

Allu Arjun arrest controversy: Furious fans question double standards, cite Virat Kohli example

Actor Allu Arjun arrested in Pushpa 2 stampede case dmn

Actor Allu Arjun arrested over death of woman in stampede during Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad (WATCH)

Anushka Sharma wears bunny ears; spends 'best day ever' with Virat Kohli at Brisbane theme park [PHOTOS] ATG

Anushka Sharma wears bunny ears; spends 'best day ever' with Virat Kohli at Brisbane theme park [PHOTOS]

Mohan Babu case update I Deeply Regret The Pain says Telugu star after attempt to murder charge RBA

Mohan Babu case update: ‘I Deeply Regret The Pain,’ says Telugu star after attempt to murder charge

Recent Stories

Director Vikramaditya Motwane slams Pushpa 2 makers for monopolizing theaters; Read on NTI

Director Vikramaditya Motwane slams Pushpa 2 makers for monopolizing theaters; Read on

How to manage finances and smart tips to avoid end-of-month borrowing? gcw

How to manage finances and smart tips to avoid end-of-month borrowing?

Good news for job seekers: PM to hand over appointment letters to thousands AJR

Good news for job seekers: PM to hand over appointment letters to thousands

'Gurgaon is wild': Woman's house hunt rejected for having 'serious boyfriend', Internet reacts; see VIRAL post shk

'Gurgaon is wild': Woman's house hunt rejected for having 'serious boyfriend', Internet reacts; see VIRAL post

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV unveiled with 2 battery pack options check details gcw

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV unveiled with 2 battery pack options | Check details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon