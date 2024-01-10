'Tum sab ke liye mai akela kaafi hoon': Sehwag's hilarious banter leaves Pakistani legends in splits (WATCH)

Known for his quick wit and sense of humor, Virender Sehwag stole the show with a brilliant retort when the trio of Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, and Shoaib Akhtar attempted to jest with him.

Cricket, often considered a gentleman's game, not only entertains with thrilling on-field performances but also showcases the camaraderie and banter among players off the pitch. In a recent sneak peek video that went viral on social media, legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag engaged in a friendly banter with Pakistani cricketing icons Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, and Shoaib Akhtar. The exchange of witty remarks took place during their collaboration as part of the World ILT20 commentary panel, providing fans with a delightful dose of humor.

Known for his quick wit and sense of humor, Virender Sehwag stole the show with a brilliant retort when the trio of Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, and Shoaib Akhtar attempted to jest with him. In the video, Sehwag cheekily declared, "Tum sabke liye mai akela hi kaafi hoon (I am enough for all of you)," showcasing his ability to turn banter into laughter.

Not limiting his humor to the banter with the Pakistani legends, Sehwag recently took a jibe at the England cricket team's decision to bring their own chef to India for their upcoming five-match Test series, starting on January 25.

Reacting to a report stating that the team is traveling with their own cook to avoid falling ill, Sehwag quipped, "Yeh zaroorat Cook ke jaane ke baad padhi. IPL mein nahi padegi. (This need arose after the departure of Cook but it won't be needed in IPL)."

The remark cleverly referenced the departure of former England captain Alastair Cook and humorously suggested that such precautions might not be necessary during the Indian Premier League.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra also joined the banter, taking a playful dig at the reported culinary choices of the English team. Chopra sarcastically suggested that the majority of English players might bring their chefs for the IPL as well, emphasizing the humorous nature of the situation.

"Good idea. I'm sure that majority of English players must be bringing in their chefs for the IPL too....year after year. AS IF," he wrote on X.