India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs

Unrelenting rain forced the abandonment of India’s practice match against the Prime Minister’s XI, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill now focusing on a 50-over game to prepare for the upcoming Pink Ball Test against Australia.

First Published Nov 30, 2024, 2:06 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

Unrelenting rain led to the abandonment of the first day's play in the two-day practice match between India and the Prime Minister’s XI on Saturday, depriving Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill of valuable Pink Ball match experience ahead of the upcoming day-night Test against Australia at Adelaide.

In response, the teams have agreed to play a 50-over-a-side match on Sunday at the Manuka Oval, provided the weather clears up.

The rain delay could be particularly disappointing for captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test in Perth to welcome a baby boy. With the Pink Ball Test scheduled to begin on December 6, he had hoped to get some much-needed match practice.

Although he has had a couple of extensive net sessions with the Pink Ball, the real-match scenario provides a different challenge, especially considering India's last day-night Test was in March 2022 against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Shubman Gill, who missed the first Test due to a finger injury, was also hoping to return to match action through this practice game. Having had a good hit in the nets on Friday, he now aims to use the 50-over match to prepare for his expected return to the playing XI in the Adelaide Test.

Both Rohit and Gill are likely to replace Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel in the playing XI for the upcoming Test. With their hopes pinned on the Sunday practice match, they aim to fine-tune their preparations for the Pink Ball Test.

India has played four Pink Ball Tests so far. After a win over Bangladesh in 2019 (Kolkata), they lost to Australia in 2020 (Adelaide) before winning against England in 2021 (Ahmedabad) and Sri Lanka in 2022 (Bengaluru).

