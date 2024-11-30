PCB chief Naqvi all but confirms hybrid model for Champions Trophy, says cricket should win (WATCH)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rescinded its boycott threat and informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it is willing to accept the 'Hybrid' model for hosting next year's Champions Trophy.

However, the PCB has requested that the same arrangement be allowed for future events in India until 2031. This development, initially revealed by a PCB source in Karachi, was later confirmed by the board's chief, Mohsin Naqvi, in Dubai. The Champions Trophy is scheduled for February-March, but India has declined to travel to Pakistan, citing security concerns.

"I don't want to comment too much because that can ruin things. We have given our point of view (to the ICC), the Indians have also given theirs. The effort is to ensure a win-win for all," Naqvi told reporters.

"Cricket should win, that's most important but with respect for all. We are going to do what's best for cricket. Whichever formula we go for, it would be on equal terms," he added.

"Pakistan's pride is most important. We have to ensure that cricket wins but Pakistan's pride also remains intact."

The latest proposal marks a retreat by the PCB, which had previously threatened to boycott the tournament if it was not granted full hosting rights and India's demand for a neutral venue was not accepted.

When asked if Pakistan had agreed to the new arrangement, Naqvi replied, "Let's see what happens."

"My effort is to ensure that there is no one-sided system. It shouldn't be that we travel to India and they don't come to our country. Idea is to settle it once and for all on equal terms," he added.

A PCB source in Karachi revealed that the Board is also seeking a larger share of the annual revenue cycle in exchange for agreeing to the model, under which India would play its matches, including the one against Pakistan, in Dubai.

"The current situation is that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that it will only accept hosting the Champions Trophy on a hybrid model if the board agrees that in future all ICC events will be on same system with Pakistan not going to India to play matches," the source told PTI.

"Pakistan also wants the ICC board to increase its financial cycle share of revenues from 5.75 percent and Naqvi is insistent on this but he has not sought any additional hosting fees," he added.

India is set to host three ICC men's events by 2031: the 2026 T20 World Cup in partnership with Sri Lanka, the 2029 Champions Trophy, and the 2031 ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted with Bangladesh.

As Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are co-hosting two of these major events, Pakistan would not be required to travel to India if they refuse to do so. The main point of contention could be the 2029 Champions Trophy, which will be hosted entirely in India. Another potential issue is next year’s women’s ODI World Cup in October, also scheduled to be held in India.

The uncertainty surrounding next year’s Champions Trophy is expected to be resolved in the coming days after the ICC executive board reviews Pakistan's latest demands. The ICC Board met briefly on Friday to discuss a solution, but no agreement was reached.

The ICC ultimately told the PCB to either accept the hybrid model or risk being excluded from the tournament, after Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance.

This deadlock has delayed the announcement of the tournament’s schedule. Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, faces the possibility of public backlash if the PCB is seen to back down without securing significant concessions.

Earlier, Naqvi met Emirates Cricket Board head Mubashir Usmani in Dubai, where he emphasized that Pakistan is ready to host the Champions Trophy and that all preparations are on track.

However, a PCB source dismissed rumors that the Board would receive a bonus of USD 20 million in addition to the hosting fee of USD 6 million for the Champions Trophy in exchange for agreeing to India’s demands.

"Pakistan has taken only one stance and that is in future, it will also not play in India in any ICC events and the Hybrid model should be applied for all future ICC events that Pakistan and India will play their games at neutral venues," he said.

