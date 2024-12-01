Did you know? Mammootty starred in 35 films each in 1983 and 1986!

Between 1982 and 1986, Megastar Mammootty established himself as a dominant force in Malayalam cinema by starring in over 150 films, with an exceptional 35 films released in the year 1986 alone. His prolific career during this period solidified his reputation as one of the industry's leading actors.

South Indian Actors

South Indian actors have always been in high demand globally. From MGR in Kollywood to NTR in Tollywood, Nedumudi Venu in Malayalam, and Rajkumar in Kannada, many South Indian actors have made their mark on Indian cinema. Even today, South Indian actors have a good reputation and a huge fan base globally.

Mammootty

Actor Mammootty made his film debut in 1971 with Malayalam films. He was 20 years old when he entered the film industry. Although he didn't get many opportunities initially, after 1981, the Malayalam film industry came under his control. He has been shining as a superstar of the Malayalam film industry for more than half a century. In 1990, he became a popular actor in Tamil cinema with the film "Mounam Sammatham". Between 1982 and 1987, Mammootty appeared in over 170 films, taking on both lead and supporting roles. In 1983 and 1986, he starred in 35 movies each, while in 1984 and 1985, he acted in 34 films per year.



Actor Mammootty

He is a busy actor in four languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam - even in 2024. Three of his films have already been released this year, and another is coming soon. He is also acting in three films in 2025. Mammootty's professional film career began in 1979 with his first lead role in Devalokam, directed by M. T. Vasudevan Nair, though the film was never released. His breakthrough came with Vilkanundu Swapnangal, written by M. T. Vasudevan Nair and directed by M. Azad, which marked his first significant film. His performances in Mela, where he portrayed a circus artist, and Thrishna, directed by I.V. Sasi, gained him attention. Thrishna, released in 1981, was his first major hit as a hero. Following its success, Mammootty collaborated with I.V. Sasi on several hit films, including Aavanazhi and Inspector Balram.



Between 1982 and 1984, Mammootty emerged as a commercially successful hero in mainstream Malayalam cinema. His roles in Koodevide, directed by Padmarajan, and Aa Raathri, directed by Joshy, were huge box office hits. Films like Aalkootathil Thaniye and Adiyozhukkukal, written by M.T. Vasudevan Nair, showcased his acting depth and established him as a significant talent in the industry. Known for his controlled performances, Mammootty never overstepped boundaries and excelled at delivering M.T.'s meaningful dialogues. Between 1982 and 1986, Mammootty starred in over 150 films, with an incredible 35 films released in 1986 alone, a rare feat in the Malayalam film industry.



Mammootty's portrayal of the lead character in Mathilukal, based on the novel by renowned Malayalam writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, earned him his first National Film Award for Best Actor. He further showcased his acting prowess in Vidheyan, directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and Ponthan Mada, directed by T.V. Chandran. For his exceptional performances in both films, he was honored with the National Film Award for Best Actor as well as the State Award.

Mammootty earned his third National Film Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the English-language film Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar, directed by Jabbar Pate. The film, which tells the story of the life of Ambedkar, was produced by the National Film Development Corporation of India and the Ministry of Social Justice. It was released after a lengthy and controversial production process.



Mammootty expanded his career beyond Malayalam cinema, making his debut in Tamil films in 1989 with Maunam Sammatham, directed by K. Madhu. He worked with prominent Tamil directors such as K. Balachander (Azhagan) and Mani Ratnam (Thalapathy). His performance in Thalapathy alongside Tamil superstar Rajinikanth made him popular among Tamil audiences, leading to a series of successful films in the industry. In 1993, he showcased a rare romantic hero avatar in Kilippechu Kekkavaa, directed by Fazil.



Latest Videos