Champions Trophy 2025: PCB sticks to 'no hybrid model' stance, key ICC meeting adjourned till Saturday

The emergency meeting of the International Cricket Council's executive board failed to reach a consensus on the highly anticipated Champions Trophy schedule and will reconvene on Saturday after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model for hosting the event.

The emergency meeting of the International Cricket Council's executive board failed to reach a consensus on the highly anticipated Champions Trophy schedule and will reconvene on Saturday after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model for hosting the event.

The meeting was brief, with Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi firmly stating that the 'hybrid' model would not be accepted, despite India's firm stance against traveling to Pakistan due to a lack of government clearance.

Also read: India unlikely go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns (WATCH)

"The Board did meet briefly today. All parties continue to work towards a positive resolution for the Champions Trophy 2025 and it is expected that the Board will reconvene on Saturday and continue to meet over the next few days," a senior administrator of an ICC full member nation, who is also a part of the Board, was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Naqvi attended the meeting in person, having been in Dubai since Thursday to advocate for Pakistan's position. BCCI secretary Jay Shah participated online and is set to take charge of the ICC on December 1.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: PCB's Naqvi rejects future tours to India, dubs hosting situation as 'unequal

Earlier today, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), emphasizing that “security concerns” make it unlikely for the Indian team to travel to Pakistan.

"The BCCI has issued a statement. They have said that there are security concerns there and therefore it is unlikely that the team will be going there," said Jaiswal.

Latest Videos