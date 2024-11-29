Champions Trophy 2025: PCB sticks to 'no hybrid model' stance, key ICC meeting adjourned till Saturday

The emergency meeting of the International Cricket Council's executive board failed to reach a consensus on the highly anticipated Champions Trophy schedule and will reconvene on Saturday after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model for hosting the event.

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB sticks to 'no hybrid model' stance, key ICC meeting adjourned till Saturday snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 5:33 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

The emergency meeting of the International Cricket Council's executive board failed to reach a consensus on the highly anticipated Champions Trophy schedule and will reconvene on Saturday after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model for hosting the event.

The meeting was brief, with Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi firmly stating that the 'hybrid' model would not be accepted, despite India's firm stance against traveling to Pakistan due to a lack of government clearance.

Also read: India unlikely go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns (WATCH)

"The Board did meet briefly today. All parties continue to work towards a positive resolution for the Champions Trophy 2025 and it is expected that the Board will reconvene on Saturday and continue to meet over the next few days," a senior administrator of an ICC full member nation, who is also a part of the Board, was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Naqvi attended the meeting in person, having been in Dubai since Thursday to advocate for Pakistan's position. BCCI secretary Jay Shah participated online and is set to take charge of the ICC on December 1.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: PCB's Naqvi rejects future tours to India, dubs hosting situation as 'unequal

Earlier today, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), emphasizing that “security concerns” make it unlikely for the Indian team to travel to Pakistan.

"The BCCI has issued a statement. They have said that there are security concerns there and therefore it is unlikely that the team will be going there," said Jaiswal.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian team unlikely to go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns WATCH snt

India unlikely go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns (WATCH)

NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: 'Superman' Glenn Phillips' one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope stuns Internet (WATCH) snt

NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: 'Superman' Glenn Phillips' one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope stuns Internet (WATCH)

We go back a long way Rohit Sharma lauds India-Australia cricket bond in Australian Parliament (WATCH) snt

'We go back a long way': Rohit Sharma lauds India-Australia cricket bond in Australian Parliament (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB vows to prioritize Pakistan cricket, insists on equality in hosting decisions snt

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB's Naqvi rejects future tours to India, dubs hosting situation as 'unequal'

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face online heat for RCB Hindi X page; Kannadigas demand removal vkp

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face online heat for RCB Hindi X page; Kannadigas demand removal

Recent Stories

Will Jio, Vi, Airtel users not receive OTP and SMS from December 1? TRAI clarifies gcw

Will Jio, Vi, Airtel users not receive OTP and SMS from December 1? TRAI clarifies

Top smartphone camera cleaning tips for clear, sharp photos vkp

Top smartphone camera cleaning tips for clear, sharp photos

Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH)

Black Friday sale 2024: You can get CHEAPER flights than AC bus tickets; Air India, IndiGo offer huge discounts RBA

Black Friday SALE: You can get CHEAPER flights than AC bus tickets; Air India, IndiGo offer huge discounts

What happens when you donate Salt on Saturday? Beliefs and spiritual impact vkp

What happens when you donate Salt on Saturday? Beliefs and spiritual impact

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon