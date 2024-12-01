Kerala: Massive fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Kochi; destroys shop and house

Two major fire incidents in Kerala's Kochi caused alarm. A scrap godown near Ernakulam South railway station caught fire, destroying nearby properties and disrupting train services. Simultaneously, a fire at a hotel near Nedumbassery Airport damaged vehicles.

Kerala: Massive fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Kochi; destroys shop and house anr
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 8:08 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 8:08 AM IST

Kochi: A major fire broke out at a scrap warehouse near the Ernakulam South railway station early Sunday (Dec 1) around 1 AM. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as nine workers inside the building managed to escape the flames just in time. The fire also destroyed a nearby house, an automobile workshop, and several vehicles. Train services were disrupted for nearly 45 minutes.

Nearby residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety. The fire caused a temporary suspension of train services on the Alappuzha route, which resumed after approximately two hours. The fire broke out at a scrap shop godown around 1 AM and was brought under control after nearly four hours of efforts by firefighters and police.

The warehouse housed a significant amount of flammable materials, and its location in a densely populated area raised concerns. The vicinity included residential areas such as a women’s hostel, apartments, and houses.

Meanwhile, in Nedumbassery, a fire broke out in the parking area of a hotel near the airport, resulting in vehicles being engulfed in flames.

The godown, owned by film producer Raju Gopi, raised concerns as workers were inside when the fire broke out. However, timely intervention by the police and fire department ensured that everyone was safely rescued.

Kochi ACP Rajkumar stated that the fire started at the rear of the godown. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and a detailed investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out late at night at Apple Residency near the Nedumbassery airport. The blaze started in the car parking area, completely destroying one car and partially damaging three others along with a few bikes. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and rescued a girl trapped in a room by cutting off the electricity supply and using a ladder. The room’s air conditioning unit and wiring were also damaged in the fire.

