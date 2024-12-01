Cyclone Fengal Update: Chennai airport reopens after landfall; 3 dead amid heavy rainfall

Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry on Sunday (Dec 01), causing heavy rainfall and strong winds in coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of Andhra Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classified it as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 65-75 km/h and gusts reaching 85 km/h.

Chennai: Cyclone Fengal made landfall early Sunday at around 2 am near Puducherry, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of Andhra Pradesh are experiencing heavy rainfall and strong winds. Following its landfall, the cyclone is expected to move west-southwest and gradually weaken into a deep depression within the next six hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Cyclone Fengal, which had remained stationary over the north coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, was classified as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 65-75 km/h, gusting up to 85 km/h.

The IMD confirmed that the cyclone made landfall near Puducherry between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm IST on Saturday, with wind speeds of 70-80 km/h and gusts reaching up to 90 km/h.

"The Cyclonic Storm FENGAL crossed North Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts near latitude 12.05°N and longitude 79.9°E, close to Puducherry, between 2230 hrs IST and 2330 hrs IST yesterday, the 30th November as a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. It lay centred at 2330 hours IST yesterday, the 30th of November over north coastal Tamilnadu & Puducherry near latitude 12.0°N and longitude 79.8°E, close to Puducherry. It will continue to move west-southwestwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next 3 hours," IMD wrote on X.

Three people were electrocuted in separate rain-related incidents in Chennai. One of the victims, a migrant worker, was electrocuted while attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM. His body was later found floating near the ATM.

Due to the weather crisis, the Chennai airport, which was shut at 12 pm yesterday, reopened at 1 am today. A red alert remains in place for six districts, including Chengalpattu and Puducherry. An orange alert has been issued for 12 districts, and a yellow alert is in effect for 10 districts, including Chennai.

Heavy rain caused flooding in several central Chennai areas, including Korattur, Koyambedu, Virugambakkam, Nungambakkam, T. Nagar, and Alwarpet. As a result of the severe weather, Chennai airport was closed, leading to the cancellation of 226 flights. Additionally, 20 incoming flights were redirected to alternative airports, some as far as Guwahati.

