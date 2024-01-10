Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer excluded from squad for Afghanistan T20Is due to disciplinary issues: Report

A recent article in the Bengali newspaper Anandabazar Patrika has asserted that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were left out of the Afghanistan T20Is due to disciplinary reasons.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer were conspicuously absent from India's 16-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, set to commence on January 11. The surprise exclusion of the duo sparked discussions on social media following the squad announcement. The decision to leave out Ishan and Shreyas raised eyebrows, especially considering Ishan's prior withdrawal from two Tests against South Africa due to personal reasons. Shreyas, on the other hand, had a challenging series, managing just 41 runs in four innings.

A recent report from Bengali newspaper Anandabazar Patrika now suggests that Ishan and Shreyas were omitted from the Afghanistan T20Is due to disciplinary reasons.

According to the report, selectors expressed displeasure with Ishan Kishan, as he was observed partying with former India captain MS Dhoni in Dubai after opting out of the Test series. Additionally, Ishan made an appearance on a popular TV quiz show. The report hinted that such actions might result in Ishan being excluded from the T20 World Cup squad.

In the case of Shreyas Iyer, selectors were unimpressed with his shot selection during the Test series against South Africa and suggested that he play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy upon returning home. However, the 29-year-old requested some time off, a decision that didn't sit well with the selectors, leading to his exclusion from the Afghanistan series. Subsequently, Shreyas made himself available and was later included in the Mumbai squad for the Ranji game against Andhra Pradesh, scheduled to begin on January 12.

The report also mentioned that the committee led by Ajit Agarkar is inclined towards taking a strict stance on players who do not prioritize Test and first-class cricket. However, the selectors expressed admiration for the dedication and hard work exhibited by Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill. There is a possibility that Rinku Singh might be given an opportunity to participate in the traditional format soon.