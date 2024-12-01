Kolkata Weather Alert: Cyclone Fengal to bring rain in South Bengal? Met office gives HUGE update
While Cyclone Fengal won't directly impact the region, it's disrupting the arrival of winter. The Alipore Meteorological Office has predicted rain in Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal on Saturday and Sunday due to the cyclone's influence
Cyclone Fengal's impact on Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Fengal formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal. It is expected to make landfall in Tamil Nadu on Saturday
Cyclone's impact on Bengal
Cyclone Fengal will not directly hit Bengal. However, Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal will experience cloudy skies
Clouds and Rain
Rain is expected to start from Saturday in Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal due to Cyclone Fengal
Rain on Saturday
The Alipore Meteorological Office has predicted rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Bankura, East Burdwan, and Nadia
Rain forecast for Sunday
Rain is expected in South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore on Sunday as has been predicted by Alipore Meteorological office
Rainfall amount
The Alipore Meteorological Office stated that while the rain is untimely, it is not expected to be heavy. Light to moderate rainfall is anticipated
Coastal conditions
Coastal districts will experience comparatively more rain, accompanied by strong winds. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea
Rising temperatures
Temperatures in Kolkata and other districts are rising due to the cyclone. Kolkata's temperature on Saturday morning was 22.4 degrees Celsius, almost 5 degrees above normal
Temperatures to drop
The Alipore Meteorological Office predicts a rapid drop in temperatures across South Bengal, including Kolkata, due to northerly winds
Clear skies
The Alipore Meteorological Office forecasts that skies may clear in some areas from Sunday. However, no significant temperature change is expected immediately, with temperatures remaining slightly higher this week
Cyclone landfall
The Meteorological Department has announced that the cyclone will make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast in the afternoon. Its speed will be 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph