Kolkata Weather Alert: Cyclone Fengal to bring rain in South Bengal? Met office gives HUGE update

While Cyclone Fengal won't directly impact the region, it's disrupting the arrival of winter. The Alipore Meteorological Office has predicted rain in Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal on Saturday and Sunday due to the cyclone's influence

Cyclone Fengal's impact on Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal. It is expected to make landfall in Tamil Nadu on Saturday

Cyclone's impact on Bengal

Cyclone Fengal will not directly hit Bengal. However, Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal will experience cloudy skies

Clouds and Rain

Rain is expected to start from Saturday in Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal due to Cyclone Fengal

Rain on Saturday

The Alipore Meteorological Office has predicted rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Bankura, East Burdwan, and Nadia

Rain forecast for Sunday

Rain is expected in South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore on Sunday as has been predicted by Alipore Meteorological office

Rainfall amount

The Alipore Meteorological Office stated that while the rain is untimely, it is not expected to be heavy. Light to moderate rainfall is anticipated

Coastal conditions

Coastal districts will experience comparatively more rain, accompanied by strong winds. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea

Rising temperatures

Temperatures in Kolkata and other districts are rising due to the cyclone. Kolkata's temperature on Saturday morning was 22.4 degrees Celsius, almost 5 degrees above normal

Temperatures to drop

The Alipore Meteorological Office predicts a rapid drop in temperatures across South Bengal, including Kolkata, due to northerly winds

Clear skies

The Alipore Meteorological Office forecasts that skies may clear in some areas from Sunday. However, no significant temperature change is expected immediately, with temperatures remaining slightly higher this week

Cyclone landfall

The Meteorological Department has announced that the cyclone will make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast in the afternoon. Its speed will be 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph

