World Test Championship 2025: South Africa looks to threaten India, Australia campaign

The World Test Championship (WTC) final race is heating up with every match. While India and Australia are currently competing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, another team has entered the fray, proving they are a force to be reckoned with

WTC Points Table Update

World Test Championship: A new team has shaken up the top of the 2025 World Test Championship points table. South Africa, after defeating Sri Lanka in the first Test, has moved to second place, replacing Australia, which is now in third

Will India face a setback? While India currently tops the 2025 World Test Championship points table, a loss could hinder their progress to the final. Beating Australia in three of the remaining four Tests would secure India's place in next year's final, but this is no easy task

South Africa's Super Victory The Proteas bowling attack, led by Marco Jansen, decimated Sri Lanka's batting lineup in the second innings. Jansen became the first left-arm fast bowler to take ten wickets since South Africa's re-entry into cricket in 1991

Aiden Markram

Sri Lanka collapses for 42 Failing to cross the 200-run mark in the first innings, the Proteas bowlers came out on the second day with immense pressure and delivered a stellar performance. Marco Jansen took seven wickets

Stubbs-Bavuma's magnificent centuries Tristan Stubbs (122) and Bavuma (113) registered South Africa's highest fourth-wicket partnership of 249 runs in Test matches against Sri Lanka

Latest Videos