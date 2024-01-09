Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I'm a staunch devotee of Lord Hanuman, Lord Ram': Keshav Maharaj on 'fitting' Ram Siya Ram entrance song

    "That is my entrance song (Ram Siya Ram). I am a staunch devotee of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram, so I think it is a fitting song," said South African spinner Keshav Maharaj.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    In a recent Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town, a captivating moment unfolded as South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj stepped onto the field to the tune of 'Ram Siya Ram.' The devotional song, resonating with Maharaj's deep connection to Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram, set the stage for a delightful interaction with Indian batting star Virat Kohli.

    Virat, fielding at slips, welcomed Maharaj with folded hands and bow-and-arrow gestures, adding a touch of reverence to the atmosphere. This heartwarming exchange quickly became a social media sensation, capturing the spirit of camaraderie and respect in the world of cricket.

    Also read: Viral Video: Virat Kohli vibes to 'Ram Siya Ram' in Cape Town with folded hands, archery gesture (WATCH)

    On Tuesday, Maharaj, who is captaining Durban Super Giants in SA20 cricket league, shared his sentiments about the choice of the 'Ram Siya Ram' song for his entrance in an interview with ANI, stating, "That is my entrance song. I am a staunch devotee of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram, so I think it is a fitting song." This personal touch to his cricketing journey adds a unique and spiritual dimension to the game.

    The two-match Test series concluded in a 1-1 draw, with South Africa claiming victory in the first Test and India responding with a win in the second Test at Newlands. Maharaj reflected on the challenging yet exciting series, emphasizing the importance of testing oneself against the best to strive for greatness.

    After the historic series, Virat Kohli, known for his sportsmanship, presented his signed Test jersey to South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. Maharaj expressed his gratitude on Instagram, sharing a picture of himself with Kohli and the signed jersey. "One for the Wall, Thank you @virat.kohli," he wrote, showcasing the mutual respect between players transcending national boundaries.

    Also read: Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to Keshav Maharaj; netizens call it another 'Ram Siya Ram' moment

