BREAKING: India unlikely go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns (WATCH)

The Indian cricket team's participation in the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan, remains doubtful, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterating concerns over security.

Indian team unlikely to go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns WATCH snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 4:08 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

The Indian cricket team's participation in the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan, remains doubtful, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterating concerns over security. Addressing the media on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), emphasizing that “security concerns” make it unlikely for the Indian team to travel to Pakistan.

"The BCCI has issued a statement. They have said that there are security concerns there and therefore it is unlikely that the team will be going there," said Jaiswal.

The Champions Trophy, slated for February-March 2025, has become a contentious issue amid strained relations between the two nations. India has not toured Pakistan since 2008 following the Mumbai terror attacks. The BCCI has proposed a hybrid model wherein India’s matches would be played at a neutral venue, likely in the UAE, while other fixtures remain in Pakistan. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strongly opposed this suggestion, calling it preferential treatment for India.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: PCB's Naqvi rejects future tours to India, dubs hosting situation as 'unequal

In the lead-up to an International Cricket Council (ICC) board meeting on November 29, the PCB informed the global governing body that it would not accept the hybrid model. According to sources, the PCB reminded the ICC of its regulations, which require written government directives if a member board cites security or political reasons for refusing to tour. The PCB stated it has yet to receive any formal documentation from the BCCI or the Indian government justifying their stance.

The PCB also raised concerns over the precedent the hybrid model could set, demanding similar accommodations for Pakistan in future ICC tournaments hosted by India through 2031.

ICC meeting to decide venue deadlock

The ICC is set to convene a crucial virtual meeting to finalize the tournament’s schedule and resolve the deadlock between the BCCI and PCB. With BCCI Secretary Jay Shah set to assume the ICC chairmanship on December 1, efforts are underway to find a resolution before the leadership transition.

Despite the PCB’s push to host all matches domestically, citing extensive investments in stadium renovations and recent tours by major cricketing nations like England and Australia, the ICC is expected to favour the hybrid model. Sources suggest that financial incentives above the $70 million hosting fee may be offered to the PCB to agree to this compromise.

The political tension between India and Pakistan continues to cast a shadow over bilateral cricket. Both nations only compete in ICC events and the Asia Cup. While Pakistan toured India for the ODI World Cup in 2023, this marked their first visit in seven years. Conversely, India's refusal to play in Pakistan has led to similar hybrid arrangements, as seen during the 2023 Asia Cup.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: 'Superman' Glenn Phillips' one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope stuns Internet (WATCH) snt

NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: 'Superman' Glenn Phillips' one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope stuns Internet (WATCH)

We go back a long way Rohit Sharma lauds India-Australia cricket bond in Australian Parliament (WATCH) snt

'We go back a long way': Rohit Sharma lauds India-Australia cricket bond in Australian Parliament (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB vows to prioritize Pakistan cricket, insists on equality in hosting decisions snt

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB's Naqvi rejects future tours to India, dubs hosting situation as 'unequal'

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face online heat for RCB Hindi X page; Kannadigas demand removal vkp

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face online heat for RCB Hindi X page; Kannadigas demand removal

IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Who is Beau Webster, the all-rounder added to Australia squad as cover for Marsh? snt

IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Who is Beau Webster, the all-rounder added to Australia squad as cover for Marsh?

Recent Stories

Mamata Banerjee's big surprise: Here's new update on Lakshmi Bhandar scheme RBA

Mamata Banerjee's big surprise: Here's new update on Lakshmi Bhandar scheme

IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Shubman Gill give KEY fitness update after missing Perth clash over thumb injury snt

IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Shubman Gill gives KEY fitness update after missing Perth clash over thumb injury

Easy chicken burger recipe: Step-by-step guide to make your delicious burger at home dmn

Easy chicken burger recipe: Step-by-step guide to make delicious burger at home

Warm water benefits: Boosts digestion, hydration, and detoxifies body NTI

Warm water benefits: Boosts digestion, hydration, and detoxifies body

Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film story OUT; twists and controversy revealed RBA

Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film story OUT; twists and controversy revealed

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon