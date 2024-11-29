BREAKING: India unlikely go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns (WATCH)

The Indian cricket team's participation in the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan, remains doubtful, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterating concerns over security.

The Indian cricket team's participation in the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan, remains doubtful, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterating concerns over security. Addressing the media on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), emphasizing that “security concerns” make it unlikely for the Indian team to travel to Pakistan.

"The BCCI has issued a statement. They have said that there are security concerns there and therefore it is unlikely that the team will be going there," said Jaiswal.

The Champions Trophy, slated for February-March 2025, has become a contentious issue amid strained relations between the two nations. India has not toured Pakistan since 2008 following the Mumbai terror attacks. The BCCI has proposed a hybrid model wherein India’s matches would be played at a neutral venue, likely in the UAE, while other fixtures remain in Pakistan. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strongly opposed this suggestion, calling it preferential treatment for India.

In the lead-up to an International Cricket Council (ICC) board meeting on November 29, the PCB informed the global governing body that it would not accept the hybrid model. According to sources, the PCB reminded the ICC of its regulations, which require written government directives if a member board cites security or political reasons for refusing to tour. The PCB stated it has yet to receive any formal documentation from the BCCI or the Indian government justifying their stance.

The PCB also raised concerns over the precedent the hybrid model could set, demanding similar accommodations for Pakistan in future ICC tournaments hosted by India through 2031.

ICC meeting to decide venue deadlock

The ICC is set to convene a crucial virtual meeting to finalize the tournament’s schedule and resolve the deadlock between the BCCI and PCB. With BCCI Secretary Jay Shah set to assume the ICC chairmanship on December 1, efforts are underway to find a resolution before the leadership transition.

Despite the PCB’s push to host all matches domestically, citing extensive investments in stadium renovations and recent tours by major cricketing nations like England and Australia, the ICC is expected to favour the hybrid model. Sources suggest that financial incentives above the $70 million hosting fee may be offered to the PCB to agree to this compromise.

The political tension between India and Pakistan continues to cast a shadow over bilateral cricket. Both nations only compete in ICC events and the Asia Cup. While Pakistan toured India for the ODI World Cup in 2023, this marked their first visit in seven years. Conversely, India's refusal to play in Pakistan has led to similar hybrid arrangements, as seen during the 2023 Asia Cup.

