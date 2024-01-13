Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Novak Djokovic reveals friendship with Virat Kohli over texts; says admires Indian icon's career (WATCH)

    "Virat Kohli and I have been texting a little bit for a few years and we never got the chance to meet in person, but it was a privilege and honour to listen to him speak nicely about me. I admire his career and achievements and everything he has done," said 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

    Novak Djokovic reveals friendship with Virat Kohli over texts; says admires Indian icon's career (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 6:22 PM IST

    As the tennis world eagerly anticipates the Australian Open 2024, tennis legend Novak Djokovic has surprised fans with an unexpected revelation – his budding friendship with Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli. In a recent interview with Sony Sports Network, the 24-time Grand Slam champion shared his admiration for Kohli's achievements and the privilege he felt when the Indian batting icon spoke warmly about him. While the two sports superstars have been in touch for a few years, they have never had the chance to meet in person.

    Djokovic, who is renowned for his unparalleled success on the tennis court, expressed a desire to perfect his cricket skills before visiting India, a country where cricket is not just a sport but a way of life.

    Also read: Steve Smith's tennis skills amazes Novak Djokovic in an unforgettable charity showdown (WATCH)

    "Virat Kohli and I have been texting a little bit for a few years and we never got the chance to meet in person, but it was a privilege and honour to listen to him speak nicely about me. I admire his career and achievements and everything he has done. I started to play cricket, I am not very good at it. Cricket is a big sport in Australia and of course India. Let's say, I have the task to perfect my cricket skills before I get to India so that I don't embarras myself when I am there," the 36-year-old tennis ace said.

    This unexpected interest in cricket from the Serbian tennis maestro has sparked curiosity among fans and sports enthusiasts worldwide. Cricket, deeply embedded in the fabric of nations like India and Australia, has the power to bring people together across borders and unite them in the spirit of sportsmanship. Djokovic's willingness to embrace a new challenge demonstrates his versatile and open-minded approach to sports, transcending the boundaries of his own domain.

    Novak Djokovic remains a formidable force at the Australian Open 2024, with an impressive track record of 10 title victories. His dominance on the Melbourne Park court is undeniable, showcasing his prowess and determination. Australia holds a special place in the Serbian's heart, evident in his remarkable 43-match winning streak, only recently interrupted by Alex de Minaur in the United Cup. Over the past four editions of the Australian Open, Djokovic emerged victorious in every other appearance, solidifying his status as a perennial contender in the tournament.

    Also read: How Rafael Nadal's withdrawal impacts Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2024 campaign

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 6:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No unity Shaheen Afridi looked afraid': Pak journalist questions if team has mental problems in viral rant (WATCH) snt

    'No unity, Shaheen looked afraid': Pak journalist questions if team has mental problems in viral rant (WATCH)

    Cricket U-19 World Cup 2024: David Teeger, who backed Israeli soldiers amid Gaza conflict, removed as SA captain osf

    U-19 World Cup 2024: David Teeger, who backed Israeli soldiers amid Gaza conflict, removed as SA captain

    cricket Shivam Dube credits MS Dhoni for transformation after stellar return in India vs Afghanistan T20I osf

    Shivam Dube credits MS Dhoni for transformation after stellar return in India vs Afghanistan T20I

    Cricket 'Worst Asian team': Adam Gilchrist debunks fake quote about Pakistan's show in Australian conditions osf

    'Worst Asian team': Adam Gilchrist debunks fake quote about Pakistan's show in Australian conditions

    Cricket Rohit Sharma's T20I comeback marred by controversial run-out in India vs Afghanistan opener osf

    Rohit Sharma's T20I comeback marred by controversial run-out in India vs Afghanistan opener

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Meerut devotee engraves Ram Lalla's biography on 2-inch leaves (WATCH) snt

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Meerut devotee engraves Ram Lalla's biography on 2-inch leaves (WATCH)

    They don't have license to bully us Maldives president's jibe at India after arriving from China (WATCH) snt

    'They don't have license to bully us' - Maldives president's jibe at India after arriving from China (WATCH)

    Ram mandir consecration: These states declared 'dry day' on January 22 AJR

    Ram mandir consecration: These states declared 'dry day' on January 22

    Bengaluru man finds metal piece in Shawarma ordered via Swiggy, sparks concerns over food safety

    Bengaluru man finds metal piece in Shawarma ordered via Swiggy, sparks concerns over food safety

    How dare Hindus Sikhs dirty idolaters visit Medina': Pak defence analyst on Indian delegation visit - WATCH snt

    'Hindus, Sikhs are dirty idolaters; how dare Saudi govt allow them inside Medina?' Pak defence analyst (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon