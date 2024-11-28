Champions Trophy 2025: PCB's Naqvi rejects future tours to India, dubs hosting situation as 'unequal'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reinforced his demand for equality in decision-making as the International Cricket Council (ICC) prepares to deliberate on hosting arrangements for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reinforced his demand for equality in decision-making as the International Cricket Council (ICC) prepares to deliberate on hosting arrangements for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Speaking at an early morning press conference at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, Naqvi also made it clear that it is not possible for Pakistan to travel to India for tournaments in future while India continues to refuse to send the team to the neighbouring nation.

“Our stance is very clear,” Naqvi said. "I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman and my team is talking to them constantly. It is just not possible that while Pakistan keeps on going and playing in India all events the Indian authorities are not willing to send their team to play in Pakistan. We can’t have such an unequal situation. Whatever will happen, will happen on the basis of equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know."

The Champions Trophy is set to take place across three venues in Pakistan during February and March next year. However, India, which has not toured Pakistan since 2008, recently informed the ICC that their government has not granted permission for the team to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

Previously, Naqvi had firmly rejected the idea of a "hybrid model," where Pakistan would host most matches but India’s games would be played at a neutral venue, calling it unacceptable.

"Our stance is clear: they need to give us in writing any objections they may have," he said earlier this month. "Until now, no discussion of the hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one."

Naqvi stated that India had not submitted any written objections to Pakistan regarding their decision. However, he did not clarify whether the ICC had addressed the PCB’s queries about India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

When pressed repeatedly about whether the PCB still found the hybrid model unacceptable, Naqvi avoided giving a direct response.

"Whatever we do, we will make sure the best outcome for Pakistan is achieved," Naqvi said multiple times. "But I repeat, and I am sure you know what I mean, it's not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don't come here."

Naqvi’s remarks alluded to Pakistan evaluating its participation in future tournaments hosted by India. India is set to host the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup and co-host the 2026 T20I World Cup with Sri Lanka.

Naqvi stated that any decision made at the ICC meeting would be presented to the Pakistan government by the PCB for final approval. He also called on Jay Shah, who will transition from his role as BCCI secretary to ICC chairman on Sunday, to prioritize the ICC’s interests in his leadership approach.

"[Jay Shah] takes charge in December, and I'm sure once he moves from the BCCI to the ICC, he will think about the ICC's benefit, and that's what he should do. Whenever anyone assumes such a role, he should only consider the interests of that organisation," he said.

Naqvi emphasized that the PCB's objectives heading into the meeting were not driven by financial considerations.

"I promise you that we'll not just sell our rights out just for more money. This will never happen. But we'll do whatever is best for Pakistan."

