Perth hero Bumrah reclaims No. 1 spot in ICC Test bowling rankings, Jaiswal rises to 2nd among batters

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings on Wednesday, surpassing Kagiso Rabada and Josh Hazlewood.

Perth hero Bumrah reclaims No. 1 spot in ICC Test bowling rankings, Jaiswal rises to 2nd among batters snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 2:38 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings on Wednesday, surpassing Kagiso Rabada and Josh Hazlewood, thanks to his match-winning performance against Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth.

The stand-in skipper finished with impressive match figures of 8 for 72, leading India to a dominant 295-run victory and a 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bumrah, who was ranked third before the Perth Test, now holds a career-best 883 ranking points, ahead of South Africa's Rabada (872 points) and Australia's Hazlewood (860 points).

His teammate, Mohammed Siraj, also made significant progress, climbing three places to 25th after claiming five wickets in the match.

Jaiswal moves up to No. 2

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who dazzled with a brilliant 161, has climbed to the second spot in the ICC Test batting rankings with a career-best 825 points, trailing only England’s Joe Root (903 points).

Star batter Virat Kohli continued his upward march, jumping nine places to 13th after smashing his 30th Test century.

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant retained his sixth position with 736 points.

Meanwhile, the Indian all-round duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin maintained their top spots in the Test all-rounders rankings, despite not playing in the Perth Test against Australia.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Acha chalta hoon...': RCB pays tribute to Siraj after pacer pens emotional post following IPL 2025 snub vkp

'Acha chalta hoon...': RCB pays tribute to Siraj after pacer pens emotional post following IPL 2025 snub

63 not out forever Emotional tributes mark Phil Hughes' 10th death anniversary, Sean Abbott gets teary-eyed snt

'63 not out forever': Emotional tributes mark Phil Hughes' 10th death anniversary, Sean Abbott gets teary-eyed

Bangladesh's IPL 2025 snub: Bangladeshis cry foul, claim BCCI instructed teams not to buy players (WATCH) vkp

Bangladesh's IPL 2025 snub: Bangladeshis cry foul, claim BCCI instructed teams not to buy players (WATCH)

IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Priyansh Arya, the explosive batter bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.80 crore snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Priyansh Arya, the explosive batter bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.80 crore?

IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players SOLD and UNSOLD on Day 2; check all 10 teams' squads here snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players SOLD and UNSOLD on Day 2; check full squad of all 10 teams

Recent Stories

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly's lavish Mumbai home: 8 Exclusive photos NTI

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly's lavish Mumbai home: 8 Exclusive photos

YRKKH Spoiler alert: Shocking kidnapping drama creates chaos ATG

YRKKH Spoiler alert: Shocking kidnapping drama creates chaos

Frontline Stock Dips Ahead Of Q3 Earnings, But Retail Sentiment Improves

Frontline Stock Dips Ahead Of Q3 Earnings, But Retail Sentiment Improves

Dhirubhai Ambani to Gautam Adani: What were the first jobs of India's billionaires? NTI

Dhirubhai Ambani to Gautam Adani: What were the first jobs of India's billionaires?

Tata Nano electric car: 4 seater with bike pricing and 400km range coming soon gcw

Tata Nano electric car: 4 seater with bike pricing and 400km range coming soon

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon