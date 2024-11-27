Perth hero Bumrah reclaims No. 1 spot in ICC Test bowling rankings, Jaiswal rises to 2nd among batters

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings on Wednesday, surpassing Kagiso Rabada and Josh Hazlewood.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings on Wednesday, surpassing Kagiso Rabada and Josh Hazlewood, thanks to his match-winning performance against Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth.

The stand-in skipper finished with impressive match figures of 8 for 72, leading India to a dominant 295-run victory and a 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bumrah, who was ranked third before the Perth Test, now holds a career-best 883 ranking points, ahead of South Africa's Rabada (872 points) and Australia's Hazlewood (860 points).

His teammate, Mohammed Siraj, also made significant progress, climbing three places to 25th after claiming five wickets in the match.

Jaiswal moves up to No. 2

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who dazzled with a brilliant 161, has climbed to the second spot in the ICC Test batting rankings with a career-best 825 points, trailing only England’s Joe Root (903 points).

Star batter Virat Kohli continued his upward march, jumping nine places to 13th after smashing his 30th Test century.

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant retained his sixth position with 736 points.

Meanwhile, the Indian all-round duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin maintained their top spots in the Test all-rounders rankings, despite not playing in the Perth Test against Australia.

