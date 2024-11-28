IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face online heat for RCB Hindi X page; Kannadigas demand removal

RCB faces backlash over its IPL 2025 moves, including controversial player releases and launching a Hindi X account, seen as neglecting Kannada. Fans demand Kannada prioritization and unified social media updates, warning against "Hindi imposition" amid rising discontent over the team's management decisions.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 9:07 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 9:07 AM IST

As the excitement builds for IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is already under fire from fans and locals. The team, which has garnered unwavering support since 2008 despite never winning the IPL trophy, is facing criticism for its recent moves, both on and off the field. Fans are unhappy with RCB's player auction choices, with many alleging that key players have been dropped. Adding to the frustration, Kannadigas have expressed outrage over what they perceive as an imposition of Hindi by the franchise.  

Controversy erupted when RCB launched a dedicated Hindi page on X (formerly Twitter). Fans argue that as a team based in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, RCB should prioritize Kannada rather than Hindi. The new account, @RCBinHindi, has sparked allegations that the move promotes Hindi at the expense of Kannada. 

RCB’s multiple X accounts  

1. @RCBTweets – The primary account where posts are made in English.  
2. @RCBinKannada – A Kannada-specific page for local fans.  
3. @RCBinHindi – The newly launched Hindi page, has become a point of contention.  

Critics have questioned the necessity of maintaining three different accounts. Fans argue that other IPL teams, such as Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, manage to post in multiple languages on a single account without segregating them. They have pointed to other Bengaluru-based franchises like Bengaluru FC (football) and Bengaluru Bulls (Pro Kabaddi), which effectively use Kannada alongside other languages on their official accounts.  

Pro-Kannada activist Sajith took to social media to voice his disapproval, labelling the move as "Hindi imposition." He warned RCB to discontinue the Hindi page immediately or face a campaign to block all their X accounts. Many Kannadigas have echoed this sentiment, urging the team management to focus on respecting Kannada and its speakers.

The dissatisfaction doesn’t end there. Fans are also upset with RCB’s decisions in the IPL 2025 player auction. The release of key players like KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Siraj has drawn sharp criticism, with many accusing the management of prioritising cost-cutting over team performance.  

The anger among fans highlights deeper concerns about RCB’s connection with its local fanbase. Critics suggest that the franchise merge all language-specific posts into a single account to maintain inclusivity.

