'Acha chalta hoon...': RCB pays tribute to Siraj after pacer pens emotional post following IPL 2025 snub

RCB bid an emotional farewell to pacer Mohammed Siraj after his exclusion from the IPL 2025 auction. Siraj, who joined Gujarat Titans, shared heartfelt gratitude for RCB fans. Despite not winning an IPL title, Siraj cherished the loyalty and support of RCB's passionate fanbase.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bid an emotional farewell to their star pacer, Mohammed Siraj, after his unexpected exclusion from the team during the IPL 2025 mega auction. Despite being one of the key players for RCB over the last seven years, Siraj was not retained, leaving fans and the player himself heartbroken. Following his transfer to Gujarat Titans for Rs 12.25 crores, Siraj shared a heartfelt post on social media, expressing his gratitude to the RCB family for their relentless support.

RCB took to Instagram to pay tribute to Siraj, sharing an emotional message. “The streets will remember your name, Mohammed Siraj,” they wrote, alongside the song 'Channa Mereya.' They continued, "With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to one of our most genuine, positive, and inspiring souls from the Red, Blue, and Gold of RCB. Until we meet again, Miyan.”

In the IPL 2025 auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Siraj was surprisingly not bid for by RCB, nor did they use their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain him. This decision shocked many, and fans took to social media to express their disappointment. The pacer, who had been a key figure in RCB's bowling attack, was eventually bought by Gujarat Titans.

Acknowledging the heartfelt reactions from his fans, Siraj penned a long emotional letter expressing his gratitude and love for the RCB family. “Saat saal RCB ke saath mere dil ke bahut karib hai,” Siraj wrote in his post, which translates to "Seven years with RCB will always remain close to my heart." He continued, “My heart is filled with gratitude, love, and emotions as I reflect on my time with RCB. I never imagined that the day I first wore the RCB jersey would lead to such a strong bond with the fans.”



IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 crore, fans call it 'absolute steal'

Siraj's time with RCB began in 2018, and over the years, he became a vital part of the team, claiming 83 wickets in 87 matches. Despite facing both hits and setbacks, the pacer was quick to express his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support. "I’ve seen your tears when we came up short, and I’ve felt the joy of your celebrations when we succeeded," Siraj shared. "There is no fanbase like yours. Your love, loyalty, and dedication will stay with me forever."

Although RCB has yet to win an IPL title, Siraj's loyalty and commitment to the team left a lasting impact. In his message, Siraj expressed his gratitude for the fans’ unwavering faith, saying, “RCB is not just a franchise, it’s more than that. It is a feeling, a heartbeat, a family. It feels like home."

Latest Videos