BREAKING: China suspends top military official Miao Hua amid corruption probe, under investigation

China announced on Thursday that top military official Miao Hua has been removed from his post and is under investigation for "serious violations of discipline," marking the latest high-ranking official to be caught in a broader anti-corruption crackdown within the country’s military. Miao, who serves as the director of the Political Work Department, is a member of the influential Central Military Commission overseeing the People’s Liberation Army.

The ruling Chinese Communist Party "has decided to suspend Miao Hua from duty pending investigation", Wu Qian, spokesman of China's Ministry of Defence, told a press briefing.

Miao has not been officially charged, but the term "serious violations of discipline" is commonly understood in China as a euphemism for corruption.

The announcement follows unconfirmed reports suggesting that Defence Minister Dong Jun may also be under investigation for corruption. If true, Dong would be the third consecutive Chinese defence minister to face a graft probe.

Further details awaited.

