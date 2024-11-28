Honnavar to get Sea Turtle Rehabilitation and conservation centre

The government plans to build a rehabilitation and conservation centre for sea turtles in Honnavar, Uttara Kannada. Local collaboration, microchip implantation, and satellite tracking will help protect and study turtle eggs. The initiative aims to ensure effective conservation and understand turtle migration patterns.

Sea Turtle conservation efforts in Honnavar

The government is set to protect sea turtles by building a rehabilitation and conservation center in Hiregutti, near Honnavar, to safeguard the eggs laid along the coastal areas of the state.

Importance of Sea Turtle conservation

Every year, thousands of sea turtles come to the state’s coastal areas. The eggs they lay need protection from threats like smugglers and animals, prompting the need for organized conservation efforts.



Protecting Turtle eggs with local help

The Forest Department will work with locals to locate and protect sea turtle eggs, building tents around them to safeguard against predators like dogs and animals, and setting up nets for added protection.

40-60 days hatching period

The turtle eggs will hatch in 40-60 days, with constant monitoring. Tents and nets will protect the eggs until they hatch, at which point the hatchlings will be released back into the sea.

Rehabilitation and conservation centre plans

A rehabilitation and conservation centre will be constructed at Hiregutti, near Honnavar. This centre will help protect sea turtles and their eggs systematically, providing a safe environment for their development.

Microchip implantation

From December to March, the government will implant microchips in some turtles for satellite tracking. This will help study their movements and determine their behaviour in coastal areas.

Collaborating with Wildlife institute

The Forest Department will collaborate with the Wildlife Institute of India to monitor the microchip data. The research will provide valuable insights into sea turtle movements and patterns.

Understanding their behaviour

By tracking the turtles’ movements, the department aims to understand their migration routes, how long they stay in certain areas, and which coastal areas they prefer. This will inform future conservation efforts.

26,500 Turtle eggs in Honnavar

Last year, 26,500 turtle eggs were found and preserved in Honnavar. The hatchlings from these eggs were successfully released back into the sea, further contributing to the conservation efforts.

Honnavar Division Deputy Conservator of Forests, C.K. Yogish, highlighted the importance of the rehabilitation center and microchip tagging for studying the sea turtles, helping develop an effective action plan for future conservation.



