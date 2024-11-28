Realme GT 7 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Which is better? Which one should you buy?

The Realme GT 7 Pro and Oppo Find X8 Pro are two of the latest flagship smartphones on the market. This comparison examines their displays, processors, cameras, battery life, charging capabilities, and price to help you decide which phone is right for you.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhary
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

With some intriguing specs including India's first Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, the Realme GT 7 Pro has finally arrived on the Indian market. A lot of AI technologies and useful features, like IP68/IP69 dust/water resistance, are also included in the top smartphone. In contrast, Oppo just released the Find X8 Pro, which includes a quad camera system, creative features, and the premium MediaTek Dimesity 9400 CPU. Read the complete comparison before choosing between these two gadgets if you're considering purchasing one.

article_image2

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Display

The 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display on the Realme GT 7 Pro has a maximum brightness of 6,500 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the display, and the Oppo Find X8 Pro has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. Both devices are compatible with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

article_image3

Realme GT 7 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor powers the Oppo Find X8 Pro, whereas the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers the Realme GT 7 Pro. Up to 16GB of RAM is available on both devices. While Realme customers will get a variety of options, such as 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB storage, Oppo fans will only receive a single 16GB RAM + 512GB internal storage model.

article_image4

Realme GT 7 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Camera

A 50 MP OIS main camera plus a 50 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom make up the Realme GT 7 Pro's triple camera setup. It has an 8 MP ultrawide sensor as well. A 50 MP OIS primary shooter, a 50 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50 MP telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom are all part of the Find X8 Pro's quad camera setup. It has a 50 MP ultrawide sensor as well. With AI features, both phones have an incredible diversity of photographic possibilities. The Oppo Find X8 Pro sports a 32MP front camera, while the Realme GT 7 Pro has a 16MP front camera for selfies.

article_image5

Realme GT 7 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Battery

The Realme GT 7 Pro lacks a wireless charging option but has a 6,500mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge. In contrast, the Oppo Find X8 Pro has an 80W fast charging capability and a 5,910mAh battery. Additionally, the Oppo Find X8 Pro has a 50W wireless charging capability.

Realme GT 7 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Price

The Realme GT 7 Pro gets a starting price of Rs 56,999 and the top-end variant with 16GB RAM is priced at Rs 62,999. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is priced at Rs 99,999.

