Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    How Rafael Nadal's withdrawal impacts Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2024 campaign

    Rafael Nadal's recent withdrawal from the 2024 Australian Open due to injury has sparked discussions about its potential effects on defending champion Novak Djokovic.

    Tennis How Rafael Nadal's withdrawal impacts Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2024 campaign osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    The announcement of Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the 2024 Australian Open has prompted speculation about its implications for the defending champion, Novak Djokovic. Nadal, recovering from a hip strain and surgery that kept him out of most of the 2023 ATP Tour, made a return at the 2024 Brisbane International. Despite showing glimpses of his former self, Nadal faced setbacks, including a micro tear on a muscle in his upper left leg during a quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson.

    Nadal had secured a spot in the Australian Open's main draw through protected rankings, generating excitement among fans. However, his absence may not significantly alter the dynamics for players like Djokovic, who holds the top seed and defending champion status.

    While Nadal's withdrawal is undoubtedly disappointing for fans, Djokovic's prospects in Melbourne are influenced by various factors beyond the Spanish stalwart's participation. The defending champion will face challenges from formidable opponents like Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner, as well as those who shone in the recent United Cup, such as Alex de Minaur and Alexander Zverev.

    Although Nadal demonstrated solid form in Brisbane, his opponents did not include those who will be seeded in Melbourne. Moreover, Nadal had expressed a cautious approach, emphasizing playing one match at a time rather than targeting the title.

    While a Djokovic-Nadal clash would have been a highlight, Nadal's withdrawal is unlikely to significantly alter Djokovic's quest for victory in the 2024 Australian Open, where he aims for his 24th Grand Slam title.

    Also Read: Formula E axes Hyderabad E-Prix due to alleged contract breach by the Telangana Government

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Kylian Mbappe stars as PSG cruises to nine-goal win against Revel in the French Cup osf

    Kylian Mbappe stars as PSG cruises to nine-goal win against Revel in the French Cup

    Cricket icons slam Maldives' anti-India comments, urge people to explore beauty of Bharat's beaches instead snt

    Cricket icons slam Maldives' anti-India comments, urge people to explore beauty of Bharat's beaches instead

    cricket Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan amid political triumph (WATCH) osf

    Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan amid political triumph (WATCH)

    Football FA Cup 2024: Late drama as Liverpool stun Arsenal in a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium osf

    FA Cup 2024: Late drama as Liverpool stun Arsenal in a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium

    Cricket Makhaya Ntini's Bollywood jam strikes a chord with Ravichandran Ashwin (WATCH) osf

    Makhaya Ntini's Bollywood jam strikes a chord with Ravichandran Ashwin (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Bengaluru sub-urban's 'Mallige' corridor installs longest 31m U-girder in country vkp

    Karnataka: Bengaluru sub-urban's 'Mallige' corridor installs longest 31m U-girder in country

    Ram temple consecration: Assam joins Chhattisgarh, declares 'dry day' on January 22 AJR

    Ram temple consecration: Assam joins Chhattisgarh, declares 'dry day' on January 22

    'Guntur Kaaram' trailer: Mahesh Babu promises action-packed, crowd-pleaser thriller, to release on January 12 RKK

    'Guntur Kaaram' trailer: Mahesh Babu promises action-packed, crowd-pleaser thriller, to release on January 12

    India Maldives controversy: Bipasha Basu gets trolled for sharing birthday pictures from Maldives RBA

    India-Maldives controversy: Bipasha Basu gets trolled for sharing birthday pictures from Maldives

    500 students accuse professor of sexual harassment in Haryana's Sirsa

    500 students accuse professor of sexual harassment in Haryana's Sirsa

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon