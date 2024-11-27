IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Who is Beau Webster, the all-rounder added to Australia squad as cover for Marsh?

As Australia prepares for the second Test against India at Adelaide, starting December 6, an uncapped all-rounder, Beau Webster, has been added to the squad as cover for Mitchell Marsh.

As Australia prepares for the second Test against India at Adelaide, starting December 6, an uncapped all-rounder, Beau Webster, has been added to the squad as cover for Mitchell Marsh. Marsh, who is dealing with a series of niggles, particularly after battling through the first Test in Perth, may miss the upcoming day-night fixture, opening the door for the 30-year-old from Tasmania to potentially make his debut.

Webster, a versatile cricketer with both bat and ball, has been in stellar form over the past two years, proving himself as a key player in the Sheffield Shield. With 1788 runs, including five centuries and nine fifties, along with 32 wickets as a right-arm pacer, Webster has established himself as one of Tasmania's premier all-rounders.

In a recent Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales, Webster showcased his all-around ability, scoring 61 and 49 with the bat, while also claiming five wickets. His performances have earned him praise from his captain, Jordan Silk, who described him as a "special player" and someone who can "dig the team out of trouble" with both bat and ball.

If Mitchell Marsh, who has been nursing minor injuries since Australia's tour of the UK earlier this year, is unable to recover in time for the Adelaide Test, Webster could be thrust into the starting XI for his much-anticipated debut. Australian captain Pat Cummins confirmed Marsh’s ongoing struggles with injury after the heavy loss to India in the series opener, stating that the next 10 days would provide an opportunity for Marsh to freshen up. However, if the all-rounder is not fit, Webster could fill his shoes and provide Australia with a like-for-like replacement in both the batting and bowling departments.

Despite the heavy 295-run loss to India in the first Test, Australia is unlikely to make significant changes to the squad for the Adelaide Test. The inclusion of Webster is aimed at offering backup should Marsh's recovery falter in the coming days.

With the Adelaide Test fast approaching, all eyes will be on whether Beau Webster can seize the opportunity and make an immediate impact for Australia, should he be given the nod for his debut.

