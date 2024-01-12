Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Steve Smith's tennis skills amazes Novak Djokovic in an unforgettable charity showdown (WATCH)

    Former Australian captain Steve Smith wows the crowd and surprises tennis legend Novak Djokovic with his remarkable tennis skills in a charity game ahead of the Australian Open.

    cricket Steve Smith's tennis skills amaze Novak Djokovic in an unforgettable charity showdown (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    Australia's cricket sensation Steve Smith, widely recognised as one of the top cricketers in the world, showcased unexpected tennis skills that left the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne in awe. In a charity game ahead of the Australian Open, where he faced Novak Djokovic, Smith's tennis prowess surprised even the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

    Djokovic served directly at Smith's body, but the Australian cricketer's impressive footwork allowed him to flawlessly return the ball, landing it inside the court. Novak, visibly astonished, expressed his admiration by giving Smith a small bow.

    In a playful exchange, Djokovic also attempted cricket, but his performance was less remarkable. Trying to hit the ball out of the ground with a cricket bat, he missed it entirely, but next he smashed the ball into the crowd replacing the cricket bat with his Tennis racquet.

    As Djokovic prepares to defend his bid for an 11th Australian Open crown, he faces uncertainty due to a wrist problem that hindered him at the United Cup, resulting in a loss to Australian Alex De Minaur. The Serbian, with 24 majors under his belt, triumphed in last year's Australian Open final and added the French and US Open titles to his illustrious career.

    Djokovic's first-round opponent will be a qualifier or lucky loser, with the potential for a showdown against Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in the third round. Meanwhile, Greek seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faces a challenging opening opponent in former top 10 Italian Matteo Berrettini, and Djokovic looms as a potential quarter-finalist. Spanish world number two Carlos Alcaraz, the only player to defeat Djokovic at a Slam last year, commences his campaign against French veteran Richard Gasquet.

    Third seed Daniil Medvedev, a two-time Melbourne finalist, is set to face a qualifier in the first round, with a potential third-round clash against 27th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who faces a tough opening test against former world number three Dominic Thiem.

    Also Read: NZ vs PAK 1st T20I: Babar Azam achieves 3rd highest T20I run tally, but Pakistan fall short by 43 runs

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket NZ vs PAK 1st T20I: Babar Azam achieves 3rd highest T20I run tally, but Pakistan fall short by 43 runs osf

    NZ vs PAK 1st T20I: Babar Azam achieves 3rd highest T20I run tally, but Pakistan fall short by 43 runs

    cricket BBL 2023-24: David Warner's grand entrance; Helicopter touches down at SCG for the Sydney derby osf

    BBL 2023-24: David Warner's grand entrance; Helicopter touches down at SCG for the Sydney derby (WATCH)

    cricket Steven Smith's bold move: Opening the batting in Tests - Desperation or Genius? osf

    Steven Smith's bold move: Opening the batting in Tests - Desperation or Genius?

    cricket JSCA's verdict: Ishan Kishan yet to confirm him participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season osf

    JSCA's verdict: Ishan Kishan yet to confirm his participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season

    cricket IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Umpire rejects unusual glove-wearing plea by Axar Patel in cold Mohali conditions osf

    IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Umpire rejects unusual glove-wearing plea by Axar Patel in cold Mohali conditions

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Opposition leader VD Satheesan moves High Court alleging corruption in KFON project rkn

    Kerala: Opposition leader VD Satheesan moves High Court alleging corruption in KFON project

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 17,840 crore Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge (WATCH) AJR

    BREAKING: PM Modi inaugurates Rs 17,840 crore Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge (WATCH)

    Carrot to Cabbage: 7 winter vegetables that are high in nutritional value ATG EAI

    Carrot to Cabbage: 7 winter vegetables that are high in nutritional value

    Gearing up for Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration: A timeline of events from 1528 to 2024 snt

    Gearing up for Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration: A timeline of events from 1528 to 2024

    Israel sends high profile lawyers to the Hague, vows to fight Genocide allegations against South Africa avv

    Israel sends high profile lawyers to the Hague, vows to fight Genocide allegations against South Africa

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon