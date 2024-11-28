India's first subscription TV 'Door' launched: Access 24 apps, 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month

Door TV isn't just for watching regular channels. It's like Google for TV – search for any program and get complete information. Search for a movie, and it'll show you which OTT platforms it's available on.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

Steam Box Media has introduced Door TV, India's first subscription-based television, bringing an all-new experience to the world of entertainment. Combining over 10 languages, more than 24 apps, and access to over 300 channels, Door TV promises to redefine the way users experience television.

The groundbreaking TV was unveiled at a special event in Mumbai, with Steam Box Media joining hands with Micromax Informatics, Nikhil Kamath, and Stride Ventures for this unique venture. Anuj Gandhi, founder and CEO of Steam Box Media, shared his excitement about the launch: "Door TV is equipped with AI technology and comes with a 4-year warranty, offering a truly advanced experience for users."

Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax Informatics, added, "Through this TV, all OTT platforms will be available under one roof at an affordable price, making it an accessible entertainment solution for all."

Key features of 'Door' TV:

Door TV isn't just about watching regular TV channels—it's designed to be as intuitive as Google for television. Users can search for any program, and it will provide detailed information. For movie lovers, a simple search will show which OTT platforms have the film available for streaming.

The TV also offers an extensive selection of content. With access to over 24 OTT platforms, including popular names like Amazon Prime, Jio Cinema, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and YouTube, Door TV brings entertainment to your fingertips. The TV also features 300+ channels across more than 10 languages, including Kannada, ensuring that users have a vast range of content to choose from.

One of the most attractive aspects of Door TV is its affordability. Priced at Rs. 799 per month, users can connect their mobile devices and share a single subscription across up to five users. The TV has designated sections for different content types, including movies, sports, news, serials, and even a children's cartoon section, making it ideal for every member of the family.

Available in 43-inch, 45-inch, and 65-inch sizes, Door TV is priced at Rs. 10,799 for the 43-inch model. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting December 1st.

Steam Box Media's new venture is set to transform the television landscape, offering a personalized and cost-effective entertainment experience with a wide variety of content, all under one roof.

