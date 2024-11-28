Aditya Pancholi-Kangana affair: Zarina Wahab talks about husband's extramarital affairs with 'Queen' actress

Bollywood actress Zarina Wahab spoke out against Aditya Pancholi's rumoured ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview. For the unversed, Kangana and Aditya reportedly got involved in 2004 and dated for a few years.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

Zarina Wahab, an actress, made a rare public comment on Kangna Ranaut. Zarina's husband, actor Aditya Pancholi, allegedly had an affair with Kangana in the early 2000s. Zarina revealed in a new interview that she did not ask Aditya about his relationships and that Kangana 'frequently' visited their house, and Aditya treated her well. 

article_image2

“I was always nice to Kangana. She often visited my home. He was very nice to her. I don’t know what went wrong. I just can tell that I saw what he couldn’t and eventually that happened," Zarina told Lehren Retro in a recent interview. She also supported Aditya against charges of abuse made by Kangana. 

article_image3

“He has never been an abusive husband. He is such a sweetheart. Ulta mai maar du use (For once, I might beat him). But, he is very sweet. His girlfriends accused him of these things because they didn’t get what they wanted," she said.

article_image4

For the unversed, Kangana and Aditya reportedly got involved in 2004 and dated for a few years. However, in 2019, Kangana filed an FIR against Aditya. She accused him of abuse and rape. According to an India Today report, Kangana claimed she also appraoched Zarina for help. PTI reported Aditya challenged her case in the Bombay High Court.

article_image5

“It was a very difficult and very harsh time. I was physically abused. I don’t have to go to details. I felt trapped. You feel people might help you. But there are no free lunches. But when you are going you fall for it. This man who was my father’s age hit me hard on my head when I was 17. I started bleeding. I took out my sandal and hit his head hard and he started to bleed too. I lodged an FIR against the man," Kangana said, seemingly referring to Aditya, as quoted by Bollywood Shaadis.

article_image6

The India Today report quoted Kangana saying, “I’m a year younger than his daughter. I was a minor. For me, this was all very new – the world that I had come into. I remember going to his wife and meeting her, and I’m like ‘Please save me! I’m younger than your daughter. I’m a minor and I can’t tell my parents.'"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actress Deepika Das mother padmalatha alleges threat and verbal abuse from unknown caller vkp

'Swear on Puneeth Rajkumar's grave': Deepika Das's mother alleges verbal abuse, threat from unknown caller

Hindus Attack in Bangladesh: American singer Mary Millben slams arrest of ISKCON priest RBA

Hindus Attack in Bangladesh: American singer Mary Millben slams arrest of ISKCON priest

AR Rahman at IFFI 2024: Music composer makes FIRST appearance post separation announcement from Saira Banu RBA

AR Rahman at IFFI 2024: Music composer makes FIRST appearance post separation announcement from Saira Banu

Pushpa actor Sritej accused of cheating by live-in partner; Read on ATG

Pushpa actor Sritej accused of cheating by live-in partner; Read on

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma denies absconding amid legal issues; Read on ATG

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma denies absconding amid legal issues; Read on

Recent Stories

Dearness Allowance dispute in Supreme Court may end soon, just three hearings away AJR

Dearness Allowance dispute in Supreme Court may end soon, just three hearings away

Kerala: 4-member gang attacks gold merchant, robbed at knifepoint in Koduvally; Rs 1 point 25 crore gold stolen anr

Kerala: 4-member gang attacks gold merchant, robbed at knifepoint in Koduvally; loots gold worth Rs 1.25 cr

Explosion rocks Delhi's Prashant Vihar area near PVR; no injuries, property damaged dmn

Explosion rocks Delhi's Prashant Vihar area near PVR; no injuries, property damaged

BREAKING China suspends top military official Miao Hua amid corruption probe, under investigation snt

BREAKING: China suspends top military official Miao Hua amid corruption probe, under investigation

Indias first subscription TV Door launched Access 24 apps 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month vkp

India's first subscription TV 'Door' launched: Access 24 apps, 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon