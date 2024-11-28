Aditya Pancholi-Kangana affair: Zarina Wahab talks about husband's extramarital affairs with 'Queen' actress

Bollywood actress Zarina Wahab spoke out against Aditya Pancholi's rumoured ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview. For the unversed, Kangana and Aditya reportedly got involved in 2004 and dated for a few years.

Zarina Wahab, an actress, made a rare public comment on Kangna Ranaut. Zarina's husband, actor Aditya Pancholi, allegedly had an affair with Kangana in the early 2000s. Zarina revealed in a new interview that she did not ask Aditya about his relationships and that Kangana 'frequently' visited their house, and Aditya treated her well.

“I was always nice to Kangana. She often visited my home. He was very nice to her. I don’t know what went wrong. I just can tell that I saw what he couldn’t and eventually that happened," Zarina told Lehren Retro in a recent interview. She also supported Aditya against charges of abuse made by Kangana.

“He has never been an abusive husband. He is such a sweetheart. Ulta mai maar du use (For once, I might beat him). But, he is very sweet. His girlfriends accused him of these things because they didn’t get what they wanted," she said.

Kangana and Aditya reportedly got involved in 2004 and dated for a few years. However, in 2019, Kangana filed an FIR against Aditya. She accused him of abuse and rape. According to an India Today report, Kangana claimed she also appraoched Zarina for help. PTI reported Aditya challenged her case in the Bombay High Court.

“It was a very difficult and very harsh time. I was physically abused. I don’t have to go to details. I felt trapped. You feel people might help you. But there are no free lunches. But when you are going you fall for it. This man who was my father’s age hit me hard on my head when I was 17. I started bleeding. I took out my sandal and hit his head hard and he started to bleed too. I lodged an FIR against the man," Kangana said, seemingly referring to Aditya, as quoted by Bollywood Shaadis.

The India Today report quoted Kangana saying, “I’m a year younger than his daughter. I was a minor. For me, this was all very new – the world that I had come into. I remember going to his wife and meeting her, and I’m like ‘Please save me! I’m younger than your daughter. I’m a minor and I can’t tell my parents.'"

