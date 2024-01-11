Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nepal cricket body suspends rape convict Sandeep Lamichhane from national and international games

    Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was on Wednesday sentenced to eight years in jail by a Kathmandu court after being convicted of rape.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    The cricketing body of Nepal on Thursday suspended Sandeep Lamichhane from all kinds of national and international games, a day after the cricketer was sentenced to eight years in jail by a Kathmandu court after being convicted of rape. This significant turn of events has sent ripples through the cricketing community, raising questions about the future of the talented player's career.

    The Kathmandu District Court pronounced the verdict on Wednesday, finding Lamichhane guilty of raping an 18-year-old woman. The single-judge bench not only sentenced the 23-year-old cricketer to eight years in jail but also imposed a hefty fine of Rs 3,00,000. Additionally, Lamichhane has been ordered to pay compensation of Rs 2,00,000 to the victim. This legal setback marks a severe blow to the promising career of the Nepal spinner.

    Lamichhane's lawyer, Saroj Ghimire, has indicated that they will appeal the decision in a higher court, signaling a potential legal battle ahead. The cricketer had faced legal troubles since September last year when an arrest warrant was issued, leading to his suspension as the captain of Nepal by the Cricket Association of Nepal. Despite playing in the Caribbean Premier League for Jamaica Tallawahs, Lamichhane was released by the franchise upon his return to Kathmandu, where he was promptly arrested.

    Before his arrest, Lamichhane had vehemently pleaded his innocence on social media, promising to fully cooperate in the investigation. He labeled the charges as a "conspiracy and wrongful allegation," maintaining his stance even after the court's ruling. The upcoming legal battle will likely be a critical juncture in determining the cricketer's fate and reputation.

    Sandeep Lamichhane's cricketing journey has been marked by highs and lows. A key player for Nepal, he has represented his country in various international tournaments, including the ODI World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe and the Asia Cup. Lamichhane has an impressive record, boasting over 100 wickets in more than 100 white-ball matches for Nepal. His brief stint in the Indian Premier League with Delhi Capitals from 2018 to 2020 added to his profile, where he claimed 13 wickets in nine fixtures.

    As the legal proceedings unfold, Sandeep Lamichhane's future in cricket remains uncertain. The gravity of the charges against him has already led to significant consequences, including his suspension and release from a prominent T20 league. The cricketing fraternity and fans alike will keenly watch the legal battle and its implications on one of Nepal's most promising talents.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
