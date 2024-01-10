Amid row with Maldives, India hosts first-ever Beach Games in Diu; aims to promote Bharat's islands - WATCH

The Diu Beach Games 2024, which comes against the backdrop of a diplomatic dispute between India and Maldives, serves as a platform to explore Indian islands.

In a groundbreaking move to promote beach sports on a national scale, India is currently hosting its first-ever multi-sport Beach Games 2024 in the serene Diu island. The initiative, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to revitalize the nation's beaches and encourage sports, has brought together over 1200 athletes representing 20 states and union territories.

The event, which comes against the backdrop of a diplomatic dispute between India and Maldives, serves as a platform to explore Indian islands. The dispute arose after some Maldivian ministers made offensive remarks about against India and PM Modi, resulting in a wave of cancellations of reservations by Indian tourists. Indian visitors constitute the largest group of tourists to the tourism-dependent Maldives.

The brainchild of PM Modi, these Beach Games mark a significant step toward fostering a culture of sports and outdoor activities along India's vast coastline. The objective is not only to boost sports at the grassroots level but also to spotlight the untapped potential of beach sports in the country.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, expressing his enthusiasm for the event, shared his thoughts on social media platform X. "The vision of Honourable PM Narendra Modi ji to bring new life to the Beaches of Bharat has taken a sporting turn at the on-going Beach Games 2024 in Diu."

"The energy of the athletes and the beauty of Diu have woven a never-before vibe that is enchanting & exhilarating. I witnessed this at the glittering opening ceremony in the presence of several sporting icons and prominent personalities," the sports minister added.

According to Minister Thakur, the Beach Games in Diu are just the beginning of a broader initiative. "This is just a start, with these Beach Games, we're laying the foundation for many such exciting sporting events by the sea," he remarked. The success of the Diu games is expected to set a precedent for future sporting events, encouraging the exploration and utilization of India's coastal areas for various sports competitions.

As the nation witnesses the unfolding of its first multi-sport Beach Games, the question posed by Minister Thakur adds an intriguing element to the event: "Where would you like the next Beach Games to be organised?" This not only sparks curiosity but also opens the door for public engagement and suggestions on potential locations for upcoming editions of the Beach Games.

In essence, India's inaugural Beach Games in Diu not only symbolize a paradigm shift in the approach to coastal sports but also represent a significant stride towards realizing the vision of transforming the nation's beaches into vibrant hubs for sporting activities.