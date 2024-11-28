'Coolie', 'Jailer 2' Updates: Rajinikanth set to reveal key details on his birthday? Here's what we know

Coolie and Jailer 2 Update: Updates for Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming films, Coolie and Jailer 2, are expected to be released on his birthday, December 12th.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 2:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth's birthday is on December 12th. Updates for his films are typically released around his birthday. This year, two updates are expected: one for Coolie and another for Jailer 2, directed by Nelson.

article_image2

Coolie

Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is nearing completion. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, and Upendra, with music by Anirudh and cinematography by Girish Gangadharan.

 

article_image3

Jailer 2

Following the success of Jailer, the sequel, titled Hukum, is planned with Nelson Dilipkumar directing and Anirudh composing the music. Filming is set to begin next year. Both Coolie and Jailer 2 are produced by Sun Pictures.

article_image4

Rajinikanth Birthday Special

Updates for both films are expected on Rajinikanth's birthday. A teaser or glimpse of Coolie and a promo for Jailer 2 are likely to be released. With two film updates, it's a double treat for fans.

 

